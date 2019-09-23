Prep boys' soccer
Geneseo 12, Abingdon-Avon 0: Tyler Seaman led Geneseo with three goals and nine other Maple Leafs found the net in the home non-conference victory. Gage Tafoya needed one save to notch a shutout for Geneseo (8-3-1) ahead of hosting Alleman tonight in Western Big 6 Conference action.
Monmouth-Roseville 5, Kewanee 0: After a scoreless tie at halftime, the Titans got loose for five goals after the break. Steven Meza led the way with two goals for Mon-Rose (10-5-2) as keepers Dylan Corrales and Wesley Defrietes combined for the shutout at keeper. Mon-Rose out-shot Kewanee 34-5.
DePue-Hall 6, Orion-Sherrard 2: A seven-game win streak came to an end as Orion-Sherrard fell after playing to a 1-1 halftime stalemate. Jacob Kruse and Caleb Spranger each had a goal and one assist for O-S (10-5), which matched DePue's 20 shots.
Prep volleyball
Rockridge bests Annawan: The Rockets won 25-19, 25-22 as Mia Freyermuth, Olivia Drish, and Becca Schroeder each had five kills for Rockridge.
Fulton sweeps West Carroll: Emily Schipper had 15 kills for Fulton, which swept West Carroll 25-15, 25-13. The Steamers had 11 aces in the win, led by Tiffany Smith and Kylie Collachia (22 assists) with three each.
Galva handles Ridgewood: Galva won 25-19, 25-20. Paige Leander led Ridgewood with six kills, one ace and one block.
Mercer County routs ROWVA: Karli Stineman led the Golden Eagles with nine kills, two blocks, and seven digs as MerCo won 25-12, 25-18.
Prep boys' golf
Moline 160, Galesburg 181: Ben Frieden led the Maroons with a 38 on the Bunker Links front 9 (Par 36), just one stroke behind Galesburg's Jason Runbom for medalist honors. Frieden was followed by teammates Sam Spurgetis (39) and Dylan Wiemers (40).
Williamsfield quadrangular: Quad hosts Williamsfield won with a 169 at Oak Run Golf Course, followed by Mid-County (178), Orion (184), and Knoxville (196). Williamsfield's Calvin Peterson earned medalist with an even-par 36 on the front 9 layout. Reece Holst led Orion with a 41 and Tristan Rogers led Mid-County with a 42.
Prep girls' golf
Murray tops Geneseo tri: Geneseo's Eryn Murray shot a 42 to earn medalist honors, helping the Lady Leafs post a 176 team score to beat Erie-Prophetstown (229) and Galesburg (283). Geneseo also had three JV squads compete, with the second group shooting a 224.
Prep girls' tennis
Geneseo 4, Alleman 1: The Lady Leafs went 3-0 in doubles, winning the No. 1 and No. 2 matchups in three sets. In No. 1 singles, Alleman's Kate Rector won 6-1, 6-2 over Chloe Adams. Geneseo's Emma Dunker and Mary Thomas topped Brooke McKeown and Lucy Rector 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles, with Ava Bieneman and Alli Miller edging Alleman's Sydney Andersen and Hayley Hoffman 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.