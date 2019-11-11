College honors
Jarosz tabbed: Augustana senior running back Bobby Jarosz (Prospect HS) earned CCIW football Offensive Player of the Week honors. He rushed for a career-high 184 yards on 22 carries and two rushing touchdowns in the Vikings' 34-6 win over Carroll on Saturday. He accounted for nearly half of the Vikings' 377 rushing yards on the day as Augustana had 529 yards of total offense against the Pioneers. Jarosz is just 98 yards shy of becoming the Vikings' first 1,000-yard rusher since Mike Guzman in 2006.
Augie lands three on All-CCIW volleyball team: Augustana had three players selected to the All-CCIW volleyball team on Monday following a season that culminated in the program's first conference tournament victory since 2008.
Senior outside Grace Bialobok was named to the first team, with senior middle Brooke Harmon and junior defensive specialist Jessica Nguyen earning second-team honors.
Bialobok, who was also selected to the CCIW All-Tournament team after recording 26 kills in two matches for the Vikings, was Augie's first two-time first team All-CCIW honoree since Ashley Borah was selected three straight years from 1995-97. Bialobok had 426 kills this season for the Vikings (13-19, 4-4), which was the sixth highest single-season total in program history.
Harmon led Augustana with a .213 attack percentage this year and was second on the team in kills (203), service aces (34) and solo (six), assisted (55) and total (61) blocks.
Nguyen recorded the fourth-highest dig total (617) and digs-per-set average (5.77) in program history this year. She also had 71 assists and 27 service aces for the Vikings. With a season still to play, Nguyen’s career average of 4.76 digs per game trails only Kylie Siebert’s school-record 5.06.
Local Rowing
QC Rowers earn 10 medals: The Y Quad Cities Rowing Association recently competed at the 37th annual Head of the Hooch Regatta in Chattanooga, Tenn., collecting 10 medals in races on the Tennessee River.
QC's team was second in the Junior Team Points Competition.
In the Youth Girls single race, the Y team swept the top four spots, with Delaney Evans (gold), Taylor English (silver), Brenna Morely (bronze), and Emma Mask (4th) collecting hardware. The team also came away with a gold in the Youth Boys single race with Tristan Wakefield placing first.
Morley and Mask took first place in the Double Sculls event, winning by a margin of 39.6 seconds. Ella Saunders and Stella Waren took the bronze.
The Y’s national champion quartet of English, Morely, Evans and Mask won the Girls Quadruple sculls event by 34.5 seconds, beating the Founders Team from Texas. Bronze was taken by the Y team of Saunders, Warren, Elizabeth Tessen, and Ava Satterfeild.