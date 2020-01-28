Moline wins close game over Alleman

The last time that Alleman faced Moline, the Pioneers went down 21-1 in the first quarter. This time, the Pioneers battled all the way to the final quarter in a closely fought Western Big 6 Conference showdown at Wharton Field House.

The Maroons outscored Alleman 13-5 in the fourth to earn a competitive 53-42 win and move to 14-5, 4-3 in the conference. Alleman dropped to 3-20, 0-8.

Ryne Schimmel led the Maroons with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field, but just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. Schimmel said the focus was to attack the basket more in the second half.

“In the first half we were settling for shots at the perimeter and the coaches stressed that we should attack,” Schimmel said. “The focus was to finish around the rim.”

Schimmel had six points in the fourth quarter with three floaters inside the paint.

Going into the game, Alleman coach Kyle Murray stressed perimeter defense against a Maroons team that likes to shoot 3-pointers. The Maroons shot just 7-of-24 from beyond the arc and Murray was proud with his team’s defensive efforts.

“We were able to challenge them outside early and often,” Murray said. “They hit a couple early 3s, but we did a great job extending and pressuring those shots.”