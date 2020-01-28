Moline wins close game over Alleman

The last time that Alleman faced Moline, the Pioneers went down 21-1 in the first quarter. This time, the Pioneers battled all the way to the final quarter in a closely fought Western Big 6 Conference showdown at Wharton Field House.
The Maroons outscored Alleman 13-5 in the fourth to earn a competitive 53-42 win and move to 14-5, 4-3 in the conference. Alleman dropped to 3-20, 0-8.
Ryne Schimmel led the Maroons with 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field, but just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. Schimmel said the focus was to attack the basket more in the second half.
“In the first half we were settling for shots at the perimeter and the coaches stressed that we should attack,” Schimmel said. “The focus was to finish around the rim.”
Schimmel had six points in the fourth quarter with three floaters inside the paint.
Going into the game, Alleman coach Kyle Murray stressed perimeter defense against a Maroons team that likes to shoot 3-pointers. The Maroons shot just 7-of-24 from beyond the arc and Murray was proud with his team’s defensive efforts.
“We were able to challenge them outside early and often,” Murray said. “They hit a couple early 3s, but we did a great job extending and pressuring those shots.”
Moline had very few open looks from deep, and Murray was prepared for the Maroons' outside shots after the first game they played against the Maroons this season.
“They got after us early last time and we were prepared for it in this game,” Murray said.
The Pioneers did an excellent job pushing through Moline’s defensive pressure, going 9-of-16 in the first half and 16-of-33 in the game.
“I told them to attack the press when they extended too far out,” Murray said. “They were aggressive and it worked in our favor.”
After Moline won the tip, freshman guard Brock Harding dribbled out the first 24 seconds of the clock in honor of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who passed away along with eight others in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Schimmel spoke about how much Bryant meant to him and the rest of the team.
“He meant a lot to me personally and everyone who’s played the game of basketball,” Schimmel said. “He was a great role model and person to look up to and meant so much to the world.”
Alleman was playing with one of its own in mind, as assistant coach Kevin Hird’s father Gary had a heart attack right before the game outside of Wharton.
“The team did well responding and playing through a pretty tough time,” Murray said. “They really picked things up.”
Moline assistant Scott Verstraete, who was acting head coach because of Sean Taylor’s two technical fouls and subsequent ejection on Saturday against Ottawa, extended his thoughts and prayers to Hird.
“Our guys played a complete, good game tonight,” Verstraete said. “But my thoughts and prayers go out to Hird and his family and the entire Alleman community.”
Murray said that Hird was responsive and conscious, but was taken to the hospital for treatment.