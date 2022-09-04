Milan's Ostrom reigns at Rock Island Grand Prix

In just under two weeks, Drake Ostrom of Milan will get to celebrate one of the greatest days of his life when he steps to the altar and takes his wedding vows.

On Sunday at the 27th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix of Karting, Ostrom enjoyed another memorable day, and got to share in the celebration with his fiancee Nicole Henderson.

Having only won one previous "Rock" — the name for the trophies given to each individual event winner at the long-running downtown Rock Island event — Ostrom added to his collection with two wins, including a first-place finish in one of the Grand Prix's three main-event races.

In the 15-lap King of the Rock Briggs 206 event, Ostrom edged Jeff Dolian of Frisco, Texas, by just under two-tenths of a second to take the checkered flag. Fittingly enough, it was Henderson presenting him with the flag at the finish line.

"She's never carried a checkered flag out for the Rock," Ostrom said. "This is my first King win, and the second year for my team (Top Tier Industries). My teammate, Mike Dittmer, won this event last year, so I wanted to keep it in the team."

Another local racer, Michael Welsh of Eldridge, held the pole position going into Sunday's main event. After a red flag on the opening lap resulted in a restart, Welsh got off to a bumpy beginning and had to battle back to earn third place.

"I kind of had a bad start and got pushed back to fifth, so I had to make my way back up there," he said. "After that, it was just hanging around; I didn't want to make a move and get passed. I was there, but just not in the right spot at the right time."

Before the day was done, Ostrom would celebrate another victory by winning the Yamaha Senior Heavy race. He led throughout a good portion of the 20-lap race, but fell back as far as third before making a final push to beat Blake Korth of Grove City, Ohio, by just over a second.

That capped a strong day that included a second-place finish in the Briggs 206 Medium 2 race and fourth-place finishes in the Travis DeVriendt Memorial Briggs 206 Heavy 1 and the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 events.

"I was happy with the whole weekend," Ostrom said. "The kart was good all weekend, the parts and motors."

Ostrom's machine did take a bit of a beating when he crashed into the barrier during the Briggs 206 Medium 1 race and was unable to finish. However, he and his crew were able to get his kart back in working order for the rest of the day.

"The kart is still beat up," he said, "but I got her out there, and it worked. That's all that matters."

Bujdoso reigns again as King of the Streets: The crown in the King of the Streets main event did not change hands this year. Andrew Bujdoso of Girard, Ohio, won for the second straight year and did so in dominating fashion.

Bujdoso hit the finish line more than 11.5 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor — which happened to be his older brother Robert.

"That was cool. I wasn't expecting it," said the younger Bujdoso. "He's put in a lot of work and has definitely been fighting for it through thick and thin. He doesn't drive as often as I do, but he can do it."

In regards to his sizable margin of victory, Bujdoso admitted that it caught him by surprise.

"I didn't look back," he said. "You have to focus on not letting the track bust you up. You've got to have a route planned, and stick to it."

Wishard a first-time King: Justin Wishard of Pecatonica raced in one of the King events for the first time Sunday, taking part in the 20-lap King of the Rock 100cc competition.

The 20-year-old made the most of his debut by taking the checkered flag in a photo finish with Austin Wilkins of Wylie, Texas. Wilkins passed Wishard on the 19th lap to take the lead, but Wishard charged back to win by four-hundredths of a second.

"It was my first time racing (King of the Rock) down here; I normally do all 206 stuff," Wishard said. "I slowed down a little towards the end, and once (Wilkins) caught up to me, I had to put all I had into it."

Wishard had opened up a comfortable lead on the rest of the six-racer field, two of whom did not finish. Wilkins was the lone competitor able to make a run at him, while by comparison, third-place Charlie Mohr from Riverdale, Iowa, finished 4.6 seconds behind.

"On the last lap, I made a pass on him and he passed me back," Wishard said. "On turn five, I started to run up on him. It was kind of like, I've got to go now."