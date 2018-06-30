MOLINE — After rallying from a pair of seven-run deficits to top American Legion rival Rock Island in another wild baseball battle, Milan’s chances gained the upper hand at the 17th annual Leo Brunner Invitational.
On another scorching day at Holmgren Field, Post 569 delivered a pair of Saturday barnburners. In its opener, it scored seven sixth-inning runs before plating the winner in the last of the seventh to score an 11-10 victory over Post 200.
“We’ve combined for 40 runs the last few days,” said Milan manager Nick Basala, referring to his club’s 10-9, eight-inning win over Post 200 this past Thursday. “Rock Island is a high-quality team. I thought we came out sluggish, but we finally got our motor going.”
In its Saturday nightcap, Milan met up with Lafayette Post 11, with first place through the three-day tournament’s first two days at stake. With the score tied going into the last of the sixth, Post 569 pushed across two runs, and pitcher Jake Reusch finished things off in a thrilling 3-2 victory.
After fellow Mercer County preps Anthony Ruggles and Kaedin Harmon gave Post 569 a 3-1 lead with back-to-back RBIs in the sixth, Reusch faced Lafayette slugger Jason All with two on and one out. All, who had homered five times in three previous Brunner games, was held to a sacrifice fly before Reusch recorded the final out.
“I knew I couldn’t give up,” said the southpaw, who threw 101 pitches in going the distance, scattering nine hits and striking out five. “They’ve got a great lineup of hitters, and I knew I had to give my best in that last inning. Taking down a team like this, it boosts our confidence.”
With Milan (11-3) facing Moline (9-10-2) this morning at 11:15 and East Moline (5-6) in a 3:45 p.m. contest, a split would clinch the Brunner Invite crown for Post 569. However, it hopes to take two and cap a 5-0 weekend.
“This is a big tourney,” said Ruggles. “It’s like a mini-district, a preview of district. We definitely want to win this one.”
But, before it could take down Lafayette, Milan first had to overcome an 8-1 deficit midway through its game with Rock Island (10-10), and then a 10-3 deficit going into the bottom of the sixth behind three-hit games from Hird and P.T. Boeye and Chris McFarland’s two-hit, three-RBI performance.
That is when Post 569 came to life to score seven times and tie the game, a rally capped when Reusch scored on a wild pitch. A two-run double by Drake Watznauer and RBIs from Ruggles and Seth West fueled the fire.
“I was thinking he (McFarland, who relieved Post 200 starter Khyri White in the sixth) was going to throw another curve at me,” said Watznauer, who along with West had two hits and two RBIs. “He had me at a full count, but he put it down the middle.”
With Milan relievers Cade Sharp and Jaden Dellitt keeping Rock Island in check down the stretch, the stage was set for the final inning. After Michael Hinerichsen belted a one-out double, he took third on a deep flyout by Watznauer, then scored the winner on an errant throw.
“I figured that was a home run, but when I saw it get down, I had to turn it on; their left fielder (Boeye) has a good arm,” said Hinerichsen. “Then, I thought (Watznauer’s) ball was over, but then coach Basala was yelling to me to get on it. When I saw the throw go over (into the dugout), I thought, there it is.”
Now, a chance for the Leo Brunner Invitational championship is there for the taking for Post 569.
Moline still seeking first Brunner win: Tournament host Post 246 saw its bid for its first Brunner victory denied by Macomb in a game that, due to time constraints, ended up being the resumption of a suspended contest from June 11.
With the teams tied at 6 starting the 11th when play resumed Saturday, Macomb scored twice in its half of the inning, then held off a Moline rally to prevail 8-7 and move to 3-1 in tournament play.
East Moline falls twice: East Moline Post 227 came up on the short end of a pair of contests, falling 11-6 to Lafayette despite a three-hit game from Greyson Durbin. Post 11 was down 3-0 after the top of the first, but scored all of its runs in the first three frames.
East Moline then fell 5-3 to Macomb. Up 2-1 after the first, Post 227 was down 4-2 before a Cole Stevens RBI single in the last of the fourth made it a one-run contest. It had the go-ahead run at the plate in the last of the sixth, but could not cash in.