Thanksgiving is a time for families to get together and share their favorite pastimes. As a kid, our tradition was heading out to a local farm to scare up a rabbit or pheasant, but for many Quad-Citians, this is the time to chase a walleye or sauger in the tailwaters of one of our area Lock and Dams.
Fishing this time of year requires a change in tactics. First, the river may seem low after a season of flooding, but flows are still highly elevated compared to past years. Understand that areas that you fished in the past during the holiday may not be suitable this year.
It is also highly recommended that you leave the fiberglass boat at home and take the aluminum boat on the water. Sometimes dam operators will change the gates while you are fishing. When this happens, ice chunks can appear out of nowhere, and they can be tough on your fiberglass boat. I use an aluminum flatboat because it has a riveted hull which has proven that it can take a beating over the years. We had significant ice coming through Pool 14 less than two weeks ago, and with the current weather pattern, there could be more out there.
If it is cold enough that you need to wear insulated bibs and a heavy coat, your starter and trolling motor batteries may have a tendency to diminish faster, particularly if they are a few years old. This can be a critical detail for your safe day on the water. It is a good idea to throw a set of jumper cables in the boat, too. If your starter battery goes dead because your depth finder and livewell pumps ran too long, then you can still jump start the motor off your trolling motor battery, or off of another boater.
Finally, be prepared for ice to accumulate just about everywhere. This includes your eyelets, reel, the hull of your boat and usually your facemask. A small jar of Vaseline can be handy for keeping ice off equipment. I tend to use the two warm fingers method to keeping the eyelet clean, which works well as long as you are staying warm. Also, keep a bag of salt in the truck to apply to the ramp. That way the next angler is not dealing with ice accumulation when they attempt to launch their boat.
Have a happy Thanksgiving as you spend time with family. Stay safe and enjoy our great outdoor resources the Quad-Cities has to offer.
Spring turkey season deadline approaching: The first drawing deadline for the 2020 Spring Turkey season is Sunday.
By getting in the first lottery, you have a much higher chance of getting the dates that are more convenient to your calendar within your preferred county. With a limited amount of tags each season, waiting to enter in subsequent lotteries leaves you open to frustration.
If you do miss the deadline, the second lottery deadline is Jan. 13, 2020. The best way to apply is through the Illinois DNR website (dnr.illinois.gov) to avoid any applications being “lost in the mail.”