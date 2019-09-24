Prep volleyball
Orion over Rockridge: Mackenzie Grafton helped the Orion Chargers defeat the Rockridge Rockets, 25-12, 25-20 in Three Rivers Conference action,. Grafton had 8 kills, 2 aces, and 2 blocks. Ashley Awbrey added 11 digs and 10 assists for the Chargers while Mia Freyermuth had 3 kills and 9 digs for the Rockets.
Riverdale beats Sherrard: The Riverdale Rams took two very close sets against the Sherrard Tigers, 26-24, 26-24. Shae Hanrahan led the way with 6 kills, 1 ace, 1 block to help improve the Rams' record to 9-2-1. Katelyn Oleson had 13 assists for Riverdale, while Emma Hoffman had 2 aces, 8 digs and 6 assists for the Tigers.
Kewanee over Hall: The Kewanee Boiler Girls lost the first set, but won the next two to beat Spring Valley Hall, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18. Gracey Damron shined for the Boiler Girls with 4 kills, 2 aces and 3 blocks. Teammate Kendal Bennison provided 15 assists to help improve Kewanee's record to 9-9.
Mon-Rose beats West Hancock: Carly Gillen provided 12 kills, 5 digs, and 2 blocks for the Monmouth-Roseville Titans to win in straight sets, 25-18, 25-21. Teammate Delaney Woodard added in 5 digs, 2 blocks, and 19 assists.
E-P tops St. Bede: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers dropped the middle set, but rallied past Peru St. Bede, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17. Jasmine Nickerson had 15 digs and 2 aces while teammate Baylee Anderson had 10 digs and 23 assists for the Panthers.
Fulton KOs Morrison: Emily Schipper helped the Fulton Steamers beat the Morrison Mustangs, 25-6, 25-20 behind her 10-kill, f5-dig performance. Kylie Collachia added 20 assists and 9 digs for the Steamers.
Prep girls’ tennis
Alleman 9, Rock Island 0: The Pioneers scored a team bagel to improve their record to 6-2. Kate Rector and Sydney Anderson both swept their singles opponents, 6-0, 6-0.
Moline 8, Sterling 1: Monika Birski and Sarah Gustafson were 6-0, 6-0 winners in doubles to pace the Maroons.
United Township 7, Galesburg 2: Reese Williams and Nan Li both swept their singles opponents 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Panthers to the team win.
Prep girls’ golf
Alleman triangular: Megan Tanghe earned medalist honors with a 38 while leading the victorious hosts (186). Josie Pennington paced Rock Island (220), shooting a 41. Moline did not field a team, but got a 43 from Kacie Knary.
Prep boys’ golf
Annawan-Wethersfield triangular: The hosts (216) placed second while playing host to Putnam County (167) and Henry (217). Jacob Cathelyn led the Titans while shooting 47.
QC college men’s soccer
Knox 2, Augustana 1: After a scoreless first half, the Vikings finally a Joaquin Miranda goal in the 84th minute, assisted by Matthew Allen. Goalie Jeremy Klaber blocked 4 shots for Augie (2-3-1).
QC college volleyball
CCIW honors: Augustana's Grace Bialobok (Offensive) and Jessica Nguyen (Defensive) swept CCIW Players of the Week honors after leading the Vikings to a pair of wins last week, including the conference opener.
Bialobok, a senior from Homewood, Ill., recorded 40 kills in Augustana wins at North Central and Cornell, including a career-high 21 in the win over Cornell. She also had 11 digs and 4 blocks in the victories.
Nguyen, a junior from Elburn, Ill., had 40 digs last week including 17 in the win over North Central, where she also added 5 aces.