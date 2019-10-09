Prep boys' soccer
Orion-Sherrard 9, Riverdale 2: Eric Erdmann had two goals and two assists in Orion-Sherrard’s decisive senior night victory over the Rams. O-S out-shot Riverdale 25-4 and Rams keeper Regan Walston had 11 saves. O-S led 7-1 at halftime.
Prep girls' tennis
Moline 9, Galesburg 0: The Maroons completed a sweep of the Silver Streaks at Galesburg without dropping a single set. Monika Birski led off the singles matches with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Silvia Prado-Ragan. Moline is 6-0 in conference dual meets.
Prep volleyball
Orion wins in straight sets: The Chargers took down the Sherrard Tigers in quick fashion, winning the Three Rivers Conference battle 25-8, 25-10. Mackenzie Grafton led Orion with eight kills and also had 12 digs. Emma Hofmann and Sarah Sorrell each had an ace for Sherrard. Orion won the JV match 25-21, 25-13, but Sherrard took a contested freshman match 25-19, 24-26, 15-13.
Mercer County sweeps Ridgewood: The Golden Eagles defeated the Ridgewood Spartans by scores of 25-20, 25-23 in Lincoln Trail Conference action. Karli Stineman led Mercer County in kills (eight), blocks (two) and digs (11) and Madi Jones led Ridgewood in aces (three) and digs (nine).