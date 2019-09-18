Prep boys' golf
Geneseo wins Galesburg triangular: Alleman's Luke Lofgren was the individual medalist with a 35 at Bunker Links in Galesburg, but it was the Maple Leafs who took home the team title. Seth Winchell and Mason Steinert each shot 37s for Geneseo to contribute to a team score of 154. Alleman placed second with 161 and Galesburg was third at 181.
Rockridge wins Orion triangular: Drew Hall's medalist-winning 36 led the Rockridge Rockets (163) past Orion (193) and Bureau Valley (211) at Oakwood Country Club. Nathan Egeman led the Chargers with 46.
Elmwood triangular: Annawan-Wethersfield was led by Jacob Cathelyn's 43, but Williamsfield (159) came away victorious at the Maple Lane Golf Course. The Titans finished with a team score of 189, their best score in three years. Hosting Elmwood shot a 189.
Ridgewood 163, Stark County 211: The Spartans were led by medalist Bill Bumann's 38 in their dual win over Stark County at Lake Calhoun. Spartan Gannon Greenman finished just behind Bumann with a 39.
Prep girls' golf
Rock Island triangular: Geneseo (166) easily defeated Alleman (211) and Rock Island (215) with Eryn Murray’s score of 35 leading the way at Saukie Golf Course.
Prep boys' soccer
Orion-Sherrard 9, Canton 0: Orion-Sherrard’s Tanner Irey secured a first-half hat trick against Canton in the 37th minute with a goal assisted by Alex Sislo, who had two assists on the day — the other setting up his brother Tyler Sislo. O-S out-shot Canton 21-2.
You have free articles remaining.
Monmouth-Roseville 1, Macomb 1: Steven Meza’s header with 10:33 left in the game lifted the Monmouth-Roseville Titans to a 1-1 tie against the hosting Macomb Bombers. Now 8-5-2 on the year, M-R returns to action Saturday when Princeton comes to Pattee Fields.
Prep volleyball
Rockridge beats Morrison in straight sets: Led by Mia Freyermuth, the Rockridge Rockets took down the Morrison Mustangs 25-16, 26-14 in Three Rivers Conference action. Freyermuth led Rockridge in kills (six) and aces (two) and had six digs. Grace Steins led Morrison with five kills, an ace and also had six kills.
College women's soccer
Augustana 1, Coe 1 (2OT): A 75th minute unassisted goal from Maeve Sheridan allowed the Vikings to take the lead, but just five minutes later Amanda Hievert scored on an assist from Sydney Schroder to tie the game. Augustana keeper Sydney Ion (four saves) and Coe keeper (Alex Montalbano) kept the game level through two overtimes.
College women's tennis
Augie's Timm honored: After going 3-0 in both singles and doubles this past week, Augustana junior Annie Timm (Prairie Ridge HS, Crystal Lake, Ill.) earned CCIW Player of the Week honors for the fourth time in her career.
Timm sports a 5-1 singles record and is 3-0 with Leraaen Abbott in doubles. The eight wins this year put her just four away from becoming the 30th member of Augustana’s 100-win club. Her career marks now stand at 52-15 in singles and 44-18 in doubles.