Prep boys' soccer
Orion-Sherrard 6, East Peoria 1: O-S United wrapped up an 18-7 regular season behind a game-high two goals from Kaleb Smith. O-S led 4-1 at halftime in a game which United keeper Trey Erdmann finished with three saves. Seventh-seeded O-S starts postseason play Saturday, hosting ninth-seeded LaSalle-Peru at the 2A Geneseo Regional at 1 p.m.
1A Postseason
Newark-Seneca 3, Kewanee 1: The Boilermakers fell to fourth-seeded Newark in the 1A Serena Regional semifinal. Santos Contreras had Kewanee's only goal in the loss, which followed Saturday's 9-0 win over Yorkville Christian.
Mendota 10, Riverdale 0: The eighth-seeded Rams fell to the second-seeded 1A regional hosts in the semifinal after topping Princeton 3-2 on Friday. Mendota led 7-0 at halftime.
DePue 4, Alleman 0: The fifth-seeded Pioneers were blanked in the 1A Mendota Regional semifinal to close their season. Third-seeded DePue advanced to Friday's final against Mendota.
Prep volleyball
Mercer County 2, Sherrard 1: Mercer County topped Sherrard 25-15, 25-22 as Lillian Hucke (nine assists) and Karli Stineman (nine kills, seven digs) each led the Golden Eagles with two aces apiece. Lauren McMillan led Sherrard with four aces and 10 digs.
SPHL
Storm moves: The Quad City Storm cut forward Taylor Gauld and defensemen Carl Greco and Ben Boukal on Wednesday to get their roster down to the Southern Professional Hockey League maximum of 19 players prior to Saturday's season opener.
The Storm also signed goaltender Cody Porter after Ryan Mulder was signed by the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.
Porter, 22, played 12 SPHL games last season with three different teams, including 10 with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The North Vancouver, British Columbia native was 6-6-0 with a 2.89 goals against average and a .917 save percentage.
College soccer
CCAC honors: St. Ambrose's Tori Timerman (Peoria, Ill.) earned the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week award. Timerman came off the bench and exploded for four goals and two assists for a total of 10 points in just 44 minutes of action on Saturday. All three numbers were career highs for the sophomore forward, who established the marks in a 12-1 win over Calumet College of St. Joseph. SAU went 2-0 on the week with two league wins to remain just one match back of league leader Olivet Nazarene at 6-1. Overall, the Bees are 7-4-1.
NBA
Iowa's Cook released: The Denver Nuggets released former Iowa forward Tyler Cook on Wednesday, leaving his pro basketball future in doubt.
Cook opted to turn pro last spring but was undrafted. He played three games for the Nuggets in the NBA Summer League and was signed to a two-way contract with the team in mid-August.
The 6-foot-9 forward played three seasons at Iowa, scoring 1,315 career points. He averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 33 contests last season.