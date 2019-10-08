Prep girls' volleyball
Sherrard handles Rockets: Carley Whitsell had eight kills and Sarah Sorrell added seven in leading the Tigers to a 25-16, 25-21 Three Rivers Conference victory. Those two also had a pair of blocks as well as Lauren McMillen had 13 digs and Emma Hofmann 12 assists. Olivia Drish led Rockridge with six kills and Nicole Sedam had 14 assists and Mia Dreyermuth added 10 digs.
Riverdale beats Morrison: The Rams topped the Mustangs 25-14, 25-4 behind Molly Sharp’s three-ace, five-dig performance. Shae Hanrahan added in eight kills with Katelyn Oleson recording nine assists to help improve the Rams to 11-6-1 on the season.
E-P wins: The Panthers topped the Bureau Valley Storm 25-18, 9-25, 25-20. Emily Brooks notched a seven-kill, nine-dig, and two-block performance for Erie-Prophetstown. Carly Konneck had six kills, and four aces for the Storm.
Prep girls' tennis
Alleman 7, Sterling 2: The Pioneers won five singles and two doubles matches to move to 10-2. Kate Rector at No. 3 singles won in a shutout. The doubles wins by Abby Miller-Alexis Engels and Lucy Sobaski-Sylee Prudent were both three-setters.
Geneseo 4, UT 1: Emma Dunker and Emma Claeys swept Rabha Haroun and Afi Apaloo in their doubles match 6-0, 6-0 to seal the win for the Maple Leafs. Reese Williams and Hailey Pappas won the only bout for the Panthers, defeating Ali Craig and Mary Thomas, 7-5, 5-7, 10-6.
Prep girls' swimming
Moline 142, UTHS 42: The Moline Maroons dominated the dual, winning all but one event. Gabriella Lopez (50 free, 27.19; 100 backstroke, 1:07.32) and Sophia Greko (200 IM, 2:21.32; 100 breaststroke, 1:16.50) were Moline's double individual winners. Sophomore Jillian Smith (200 free, 2:10.64) picked up UT's lone win.
College women's volleyball
Augie sweeps NPU: The Vikings moved their record to 9-11, 3-2 in the CCIW with Tuesday's 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of visiting North Park at Carver Center. Grace Bialobok led the sweep with 16 kills. Madi Glatz led Augie with 20 digs, Caroline Hurst had two of Augie's five aces and Olivia Doak had 37 of her team's 41 assists.
SAU a winner: St. Ambrose pulled off the home CCAC upseat, topping Indiana Northwest 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-12 at Lee Lohman Arena. The Queen Bees (6-13, 5-5 CCAC) dropped IU Northwest to 11-4, 7-3 in the CCAC. Jenny Koerner led SAU with 18 kills as Brea Cunningham added 16 and Abby Happ had 10. Amber Tomlin dished out 53 assists, Alexis Hayes had three aces and five players had double-digit digs, led by Grace McGrath's 21.
SPHL
Storm signing: The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Josh Victor to their training camp roster Tuesday. The 25-year-old played three games for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators last year following a college career at Fitchburg State College.
The Storm open training camp today at the TaxSlayer Center. Practice runs from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and is open to the public. The Storm will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.