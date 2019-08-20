First they brought the Quad-Cities the Chasson Randle Dream Big Basketball Camp in the summer, now Tut Cities Entertainment is starting the Travis Hearn Classic, a 7-on-7 adult flag football league.
Teams will be made up of a roster of at least eight players and up to 12 with each player being at least 18 years old.
Cost for the season is $50 per player which includes a jersey, shorts and a league-T-shirt. The league begins Sept. 15 and is played weekly on Sundays. The regular-season ends on Oct. 20 and the playoffs begin the following Sunday.
Registration begins today at noon. All games will be played at Rock Island High School either on the turf at Almquist Field or on the grass practice field on top. Games will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the league will go to the Tut Cities Travis Hearn Memorial Scholarship.
IFL expansion: The Quad City Steamwheelers have been joined in the Indoor Football League by another former club from Champions Indoor Football.
New Mexico's Duke City Gladiators are the third former CIF team to join the IFL in the last year. The 'Wheelers and Bismarck Bucks migrated from the CIF last summer.
Duke City won the CIF title in both 2018 and again this summer.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition,” IFL commissioner Michael Allshouse said in a statement Tuesday.
“The Gladiators bring a strong winning tradition to the IFL while solidifying our geographic footprint. We look forward to the intense southwestern rivalries the Gladiators will bring to the IFL and to a long and productive partnership with the team and city.”
Dujke City joins Arizona, Tucson and San Diego on the southwestern edge of the IFL. The league now numbers 11 teams, the rest based in the Midwest, but the IFL said "additional expansion announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks."
Prep boys' golf: Geneseo's Seth Winchell earned medalist honors with an even-par round of 36 at Highland Springs Golf Course to lead the Maple Leafs' 162-179 victory. He was backed by Danny Ford's 41. Ryan Nickel and Colton Sigel each shot 42 for the hosting Rocks.
College women's volleyball: Jenny Koerner led St. Ambrose with 12 kills, but it wasn't enough to take a set from Clarke as the Bees lost 25-17, 25-14, 25-20. Abby Happ scored 10 kills for SAU (0-4) and shared the team lead in digs with Grace McGrath at 14.