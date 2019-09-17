Prep girls’ volleyball
Sherrard beats Rockridge: The Sherrard Tigers edged the Rockets 25-22, 17-25, 25-23 in Three Rivers Conference action. Carley Whitsell had 7 kills, 10 digs, and 2 blocks for Sherrard. Lauren McMillen added 23 digs for the Tigers, while Nicole Sedam had 16 assists for the Rockets.
Riverdale over Morrison: Riverdale's Rams topped the Mustangs 25-17, 25-16 in TRAC action to improve their record to 9-1-1. Shae Hanrahan led Riverdale with 8 kills and 2 digs. Katelyn Oleson added 3 digs and 8 assists.
Fulton tops Orion: The Fulton Steamers stopped the Chargers 23-25, 26-23, 26-24 in a thrilling Three Rivers battle between teams expected to battle for the league crown. Emily Schipper’s 18 kills and 20 digs led Fulton. Kylie Collachia added 32 assists for the Steamers.
Mercer County escapes Knoxville: The Mercer County Golden Eagles beat Knoxville, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22 behind Karli Stineman’s 12 kills, 3 aces, 17 digs and 3 blocks. Bella Cuellar added in 7 kills and a block, with Sheridan Hank chipped in 3 aces, 14 digs and 12 assists.
Prep girls’ tennis
UT 7, Rock Island 2: The Panthers handled the Rocks in dual action. Iman Adam only lost one set to Rocky’s Elise Aunan, 6-1, 6-0.
Moline 8, Alleman 1: The Maroons shined in singles and doubles action with Camille Keys not losing a set to the Pioneers' Hayle Hoffman in singles play. Lucy Rector had the lone win for the Pioneers defeating Kate Schaechter, 6-2, 6-2.
Prep girls’ golf
You have free articles remaining.
Alleman 191, Sherrard 262: Megan Tanghe was the medalist for the Pioneers at the par 32 Saukie Golf Course, shooting a 35. Teammates Molly Ahern and Campbell Gustafson shot 51s for the Pioneers, while Lexi Passano led the Tigers with a 55.
Kewanee 192, Illini Bluffs 234: Taking home medalist honors was Riley Hansen for the Boiler Girls, shooting a 39 at Coyote Creek. Mya Mirolha (45) and Natalie Yepsen (47) added solid rounds for the Boiler Girls.
Prep boys’ golf
Sherrard triangular: Sherrard won the triangular at Fyre Lake Golf Club (par 35), with Brennan Welch taking home the medalist honor shooting a 38. Evan Earl shot a 39 for the Tigers (158), while Logan Wunderlich paced Erie-Prophetstown (193) shooting a 41. On Orion’s (201) side, Reese Holst and Cameron Rascher both shot a 49.
Galesburg triangular: The Mercer County Golden Eagles (183) took home the win at Bunker Links behind Gage Lager's 43, while teammates Robby Holtschlet and Caden Miller added 44 and 45, respectively, for the winners. Jason Runbom led Galesburg (192). Josh Sims represented Annawan-Wethersfield (209) with a team-leading 47.
Rockridge 166, Kewanee 201: Drew Hall was the medalist for the Rockets shooting a 36 in the match against the Boilermakers. Maverick and Major Chisholm both shot a 43 for the Rockets, while Walkyr Peed led the Boilermakers with the same score.
Geneseo 157, Williamsfield 169: Danny Ford shot a 36 for par at Sugar Maple Golf Course, which was also enough for the medalist honors. Teammate Seth Winchell shot a 38 for the Maple Leafs.
QC college volleyball
St. Ambrose falls to ONU: The Queen Bees won the first set, but dropped the next three to lose to Olivet Nazarene 16-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12. SAU's Jenny Koerner had nine kills with teammate Grace McGrath adding three aces and 12 digs. Amber Tomlin had 10 digs and 29 assists. SAU fell to 3-11, 2-3 CCAC.