Storm deal: The Quad City Storm acquired forward Dakota Klecha on Tuesday from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for future considerations.
Klecha, 27, scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 33 games with the Mayhem last year. In 127 career SPHL games, he has 48 goals and 48 assists.
"Klecha is a top forward in our league," said Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny, who played two seasons with Klecha while both were members of the Peoria Rivermen. "He brings experience and speed to our right side and embraces the community in each city he plays in."
The Michigan native has spent time with Peoria, Macon and Fayetteville after a collegiate career at Ferris State University.
"I am super stoked to play in the Quad-Cities. It's a great area with an unreal fan base," Klecha said. "Quad City was good last year and only needs a few players to climb that hump. I feel as a player and a person, Quad City will be a perfect fit."
Epenesa honored: Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named Tuesday to the watch list for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
One of five finalists for the award a year ago, Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks and ranked second in the Big Ten with four forced fumbles and fourth with 16.5 tackles for a loss.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college player of Polynesian ancestry who showcases great ability and integrity. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the award last season.
Illini tour: The Illinois men's basketball team opened its four-game tour in Italy with a 118-56 win Tuesday over CUS Insubria, shooting 60.2 percent from the field and knocking down 12-of-29 shots from 3-point range in the game played in Varese, Italy.
Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu scored 27 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 18 for the Fighting Illini, which picked up 17 points from Trent Frazier and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Alan Griffin.