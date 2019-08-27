Prep girls’ volleyball
Sherrard def. Galva 25-20, 25-13: The Tigers put away Galva behind Carley Whitsell’s six kills and two aces. Lauren McMillin and Taylor Williams both had two aces, with Makenna Blackwell adding in four kills.
Rockridge def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-20: The Rockets won their match over St. Bede with 20 total kills between Mackenzie Douglas (5), Olivia Drish (4), Becca Schroeder (4), Eden DeTombe (4), and Mia Freyermuth (3). Nicole Sedam had a hand in 17 assists and seven digs.
Prep boys’ soccer
Fulton 4, Riverdale 3: The Steamers edged the Rams after going scoreless in the first half. Jacob Lyons scored all three goals for the Rams, while Chase Lockaby and Caleb Bollinger both notched an assists.
Morton 8, UT 4: The Panthers dropped their opening game to Morton after being outscored by two goals in each half. Chan Nawl had two goals, with Ben and Abe Downey each adding a goal of their own.
Prep girls’ tennis
Rock Island 9, Kewanee 0: The Rocks swept the Boiler Girls in both singles and doubles action. Zoe Veasey and Erin Teggatz shined in their singles matches, and when teamed up for the doubles portion, they swept their opponents to the tune of two 6-0 matches.
Prep boys’ golf
Moline 175, Sterling 223: Ben Frieden and Aaron Rogers were co-medalists in the Maroons tilt against Sterling, each scoring a 43. Sam Spurgetis (44), Alex Corso (45), and Dylan Schueneman (46) were not far behind.
Alleman 165, Galesburg 183: Luke Lofgren shot a 35 to lead the Pioneers to a win over Galesburg. AJ Shoemaker and Billy Taylor both shot a 43 with Drew Coleman one behind with a 44.
Geneseo 165, Princton 173: The Maple Leafs won their match over Princeton behind medalist Seth Winchell’s 38. Zach Henderson shot a 40, with Derek Johnson on his heels with a 43.
A-W 199, Morrison 235: Shooting a 47 was enough for Jacob Cathelyn to walk away the medalist during the Braves’ outing against Morrison. Josh Sims and Rhett Hulick were both three shots behind, shooting 50 each.
College women's volleyball
Mount Mercy def. St. Ambrose in 5: The Bee’s lost to the undefeated Mount Mercy Mustangs, but Jenny Koener had 18 kills, with Abby Happ putting up 17 kills. Happ also added in 19 digs.
Black Hawk def. SAU JV in 3: The 1-0 Braves travel this weekend with a tournament hosted at the College of DuPage. On Friday, the Braves will face Madison College at 3 p.m. and Harper College at 5 p.m. The tournament will conclude on Saturday with matches against Rock Valley at noon and College of DuPage at 2 p.m.