College women’s volleyball
Bees beaten: Amber Tomlin notched 38 assists and 18 digs, but St. Ambrose fell to Trinity International, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18. Jenny Koener notched double digit kills with 14 while teammate Abby Happ added 12 kills and 18 digs for the Bees (7-23, 6-11 CCAC).
College men’s basketball
Black Hawk 72, St. Ambrose JV 52: The Braves had a 33-21 lead at the half and never looked back as Terry Ford had 14 points (while hitting two 3’s) and teammate Kiir Mabor added in 11 points to help improve Black Hawk to 2-1.
Carl Sandburg 88, Moraine Valley 73: United Township grad Jean Luc Wilson enjoyed a big collegiate debut, scoring 14 points to help Sandburg break from, a 42-37 halftime lead to win going away.
Indiana 98, Western Illinois 65: The Leathernecks fell in their season opener on the big stage in front of 17,222 packed inside Assembly Hall.
Kobe Webster had 18 points to lead WIU in the return to his home state. The guard even banked in half-court prayer before the half-time buzzer went off. The Indianapolis native needs only 10 more points to become the 23rd player in program history to reach the 1,000 marks.
C.J. Duff also hit from behind the arc to become 47th all-time in scoring passing Daryl Reed (1982-86).
The Hoosiers closed the first half shooting 62.5 percent from the field, with 44.4 percent behind the arc to hold a 46-25 advantage. Western Illinois returns to their own hall for the home opener against Stetson on Saturday.
College women's basketball
Black Hawk 76, St. Ambrose JV 62: The Lady Braves (1-2) claimed their first win of the season. No other details were available.