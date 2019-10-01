Prep girls’ volleyball
Riverdale tops Rockridge: The Rams lost the middle set, but won the first and last to edge the Rockets, 25-12, 19-25, 25-15. Shae Hanrahan put up a little bit of everything with 11 kills, one ace, eight digs and four blocks for Riverdale (11-4-1). Katelyn Oleson added 16 assists, and teammate Faith Jackson chipped in 12 for the Rams. Mia Freyermuth had nine kills and 12 digs while Nicole Sedam had 25 assists for the Rockets.
Fulton beats Orion: Kylie Collachia had two aces, four digs, and 17 assists to help propel the Steamers past the Chargers, 25-17, 25-15. Taylor Williams had seven digs and seven assists for Orion.
Kewanee defeats St. Bede: Kendal Bennison helped the Boiler Girls improve to 12-10-1 with a three-set victory over the Lady Bruins, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23. Bennison had seven kills, five digs, and 19 assists while teammates Aly Shafe had eight kills and Gracey Damron had nine digs.
Prep girls’ tennis
UT 3, Dixon 2: The Panthers pulled out the victory. Nicole Boodhoo won her bout, 6-1, 6-2, in the lone singles victory for UT.
Alleman 4, Princeton 1: The Pioneers improved to 7-2 overall. Lucy and Kate Rector won their doubles match 6-1, 6-3.
College women's volleyball
St. Ambrose tops Robert Morris: The Bees claimed a tough match, 25-18, 22-25, 25-31, 31-29. Abby Happ had 19 kills, 11 digs, and one ace while teammate Grace McGrath had 15 digs and two aces. Amber Tomlin had 58 assists on the day to help SAU improve to 4-12 (3-4 CCAC).
College women's soccer
O'Brien honored: United Township grad Ryleigh O'Brien earned a pair of weekly conference awards after scoring four goals in a pair of wins last week for Loras. O'Brien was named Female Athlete of the Week and Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week by the American Rivers Conference. Both honors are her first for the multi-sport athlete, who also played on the basketball team last season.
O'Brien scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Wisconsin-Platteville on Sept. 26 and the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Coe College on Saturday. She has started all 10 games for the 7-3 Duhawks, and leads the team with 12 points, including five goals and two assists.
CCIW Players of the Week: Augustana's Lauren Muzzalupo picked up the offensive honor Tuesday.
The senior midfielder from St. Charles, Ill., scored both of her team's goals in a 2-1 overtime win at North Park on Saturday to keep the Vikings unbeaten on the season.
CCAC Players of the Week: St. Ambrose senior Rachel Jennings earned the defensive portion of the honor Tuesday.
The Assumption grad anchored a defense which led the Fighting Bees to a 3-1 win over St. Xavier and a 1-0 shutout at Cardinal Stritch last weekend. The shutout was the first of the season for SAU, which remains unbeaten in CCAC play.