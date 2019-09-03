Prep girls’ volleyball
Orion over Knoxville: The Chargers knocked off Knoxville, 25-13, 25-15 behind Sarah Jacobsen’s eight kill, four digs and two blocks. Emiliah Morrison also added eight kills, two aces, and two blocks for Orion.
Fulton rolls Riverridge: Emily Schipper paced the Steamers to a 25-8, 25-11 win over Riverridge, leading the team in aces (10) and digs (three). Kylie Collachia had a team high 18 assists.
Sherrard stops Ridgewood: The Tigers topped the Rams, 25-23, 25-16. Carley Whitsell paced the Tigers with five kills. Brecken Adamson led the Rams with three aces and four assists.
Rockdge tops Mercer County: The Rockets took the win over the Golden Eagles 25-20, 25-20 behind Kira Nelson’s seven kills and two aces. Olivia Drish added three aces and nine digs. Karli Stineman had seven kills and five blocks for the Golden Eagles.
Prep girls’ golf
Alleman triangular: The hosting Pioneers tied with the Rockets with a score of 210. Megan Tanghe of the Pioneers was the medalist on the day shooting a 40, while Ella Doulgas shot for a team low 50 for the Rockets.
E-P triangular: The Panthers hosted Rock Island and Geneseo, with the Maple Leafs’ Elizabeth Roodhouse taking home the medalist honors shooting a 43. Emma Beierlein lead the Rocks with a 52 while Sydney Bielema lead the Panthers with 58.
Prep boys’ golf
Alleman 165, Rock Island 198: The Pioneers outshot the Rocks, but Luke Lofgren was the medalist shooting a 35. AJ Shoemaker shot a 41 for the Pioneers and Colton Sigel lead the Rocks with 43.
Geneseo 175, Sterling 211: Behind Seth Winchell’s 42, the Maple Leafs took a dominant win over Sterling. Winchell’s teammates, Derek Johnson and Danny Ford, were right behind him shooting a 43 and 44, respectively.
Rockridge triangular: The Rockets (167) took home the win in hometown territory, beating the Tigers (169) and Bruins (188), behind Drew Hall’s 34. Evan Earl was low for the Tigers with a 38, with teammate Brennen Welch shooting a 41.
Ridgewood triangular: Shooting a 178, the Rams won on home turf beating Mid-County (185) and Bureau Valley (192). Bill Bumann was the medalist shooting a 40 for the Rams. Ganen Greenman was only a shot behind, shooting 41 on the day.
E-P triangular: Co-medalists Ryan Bussert and James Moorhusen paced the Rams to a win, both shooting a 40. The Panthers’ Logan Wunderlich led Erie-Prophetstown with a 45.
Prep girls’ tennis
Moline 6, United Township 3: The Maroons took the Big 6 dual over the Panthers. Monika Birski and Camille Keys teamed up and only lost one set against the Panthers’ duo of Hailey Pappas and Nan Li.