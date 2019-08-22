Prep boys' golf
Rockridge 165, Rock Island 184: Drew Hall led the Rockets as well as the entire field en route to the Rockridge victory over the Rocks at Highland Springs. Hall shot a 36, four strokes better than teammate and runner-up Dan O'Neill. Rock Island's top four golfers — Colton Sigel, Alex Kern, Eli Boeye and Ashton Timm — all shot 46.
Mid-County 170, Annawan-Wethersfield 214: Trey and Tristan Rogers dominated the competition as the Cougars took down the Lincoln Trail Conference rival Titans. Trey Rogers led the pack with 39 and Tristan followed with a 41. Jacob Cathelyn led A-W with a 49 and Josh Sims added a 51.
College women's golf
Demory named SAU women's golf coach: St. Ambrose Director of Athletics Mike Holmes announced the hiring of Joe Demory as the university's head women's golf coach.
Demory is one of the most decorated players in SAU men's golf history. A two-time NAIA All-American, the Sterling High School graduate led the 2004 Fighting Bees to a third-place finish at the NAIA National Championships. He earned all-conference honors four times and still holds several St. Ambrose school records, including most wins in a single season (six in 2005) and low scoring average (70.45 in 2005).
After earning his BA in Accounting from St. Ambrose in 2005, Demory played professionally for two-and-a-half years on various tours, primarily in the southeast. He returned to the Quad-Cities in the winter of 2007 to pursue career opportunities outside of golf.
After several years away from the game, Demory returned to amateur golf before returning to the SAU golf program as a men's assistant coach in 2017.