Prep girls’ volleyball
Orion tops Davenport North: The Chargers beat the Wildcats in three sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 behind Mackenzie Grafton’s 15 kills. Sarah Jacobsen added a 10-kill, 9-dig game. Ashley Awbrey (16) and Faith Catour (13) both had double digit assists for Orion.
Mercer County beats Ridgewood: The Golden Eagles stopped the Spartans 25-8, 25-13 with Bella Cuellar’s 4-kill, 6-dig, 1-block performance. Karli Stineman added in 3 kills and 3 aces for MerCo. Madi Jones had 12 digs for Ridgewood.
Princeton over Kewanee: The Boiler Girls lost to the Tigers in two sets, 25-14, 25-13. Tristan Nolan had 4 kills and 2 digs for Kewanee. Kendal Bennison added 3 assists.
Bureau Valley beats E-P: The Panthers fell in three sets, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21 behind Carly Konneck’s 7-kill, 2-ace, 20-dig performance. Lauren Wirth added in 2 aces and 28 assists while Makanna Sabin added 24 digs.
Prep girls’ golf
Rock Island 204, Alleman 209: The Rocks won the game, but Megan Tanghe took home medalist honors for the Pioneers shooting a 41. Charly Heber-Spates led the Rocks shooting a 46.
Prep boys’ golf
Moline 167, Rock Island 200: Not only did he take home medalist honors for the Maroons, shooting a 41, Ben Frieden also aced the 7th hole at Short Hills. Teammates Dylan Wiemers, Sam Spurgetis, and Tommy Potter all shot a 42. Coltin Sigel paced the Rocks shooting a 46.
Sherrard triangular: The Tigers won the triangular at Fyre Lake Golf Club shooting a combined 164. Evan Earl took home medalist honors for the Tigers shooting a 38. Spring Valley Hall (215) and Morrison (243) both did not have a player shoot under 50.
Prep boys' soccer
Orion-Sherrard 3, Limestone 1: Another quick start had the red-hot Orion-Sherrard team rolling to their fifth straight win. Tyler Syslo scored five minutes into the game and O-S was off and running to improve to 8-4 overall.
Jacob Kruse and Tanner Irey also scored for O-S, which travels to Princeton on Monday.
United Township 4, Dunlap 1: After being up two goals in the first half, the Panthers closed out the win at home over Dunlap. Marcos Rojas scored first for the Panthers at the 27th minute. Chan Nwal had a goal and an assist as did teammate Ben Downey. Spencer Evans had seven saves for the Panthers.
QC college volleyball
SAU loses to Cardinal Stritch: The Bees fell in three sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23. Abby Happ tied Jenny Koerner with 12 kills, but added in 3 aces and 11 digs. Amber Tomlin added 9 digs and 23 assists for St. Ambrose.
Sailing nationals
Moline native 8th: Doug McNeil, a 1975 Moline grad, took eighth place out of 78 boats last weekend at the 61st annual E Scow National Championship on Lake Muskegon near his residence in Western Michigan.
An attorney now in Spring Lake, Mich., McNeil piloted the top Michigan boat. Of the top eight finishers, four were from Wisconsin, one from Minnesota, one from Michigan, one from New Jersey and one from Pennsylvania.
McNeil had a pair of seconds and a third among six weekend races for 56.2 total points. He finished only nine points out of fourth place. McNeil's crew included Jamie Kimball and his son Cam in an event considered the most competitive in the nation.
A 1979 graduate of Dartmouth College, McNeil learned to race sailboats with his four siblings locally on the Mississippi River at the Lake Davenport Sailing Club.
A third-place state-placing swimmer as a junior and senior in the 100 backstroke, McNeil has three national sailing titles to his credit -- 1994 in the Senior Butterfly, and 1975 and 1972 in the Butterfly division. He also won several Western Michigan sailing championships.