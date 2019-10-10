Prep girls’ volleyball
Fulton tops Riverdale: The Steamers beat the Rams, 28-26, 25-21 behind Emily Schipper’s 10 kills, two aces, seven digs and one block. Kylie Collachia had 13 digs and 27 assists for Fulton. Riverdale's Brooke Smeltzly had nine kills and five digs with teammate Sydney Garrett adding in five kills, four blocks, and two assists.
Wethersfield over Galva: Gabi Robinson had eight kills and Jasira Stevenson had eight digs to help get the Flying Geese past the Wildcats, 25-11, 25-16.
Geneseo beats Kewanee: Abbi Barickman put up six kills and four aces, and Maddie Barickman added three aces and six assists in the Maple Leafs' 25-14, 25-16 win. Maggi Weller added 23 assists to help the Maple Leafs to 19-5 overall. Kendal Bennison had five assists, one ace, and six digs for Kewanee.
Prep boys’ soccer
United Township 1, Dixon 0: The Panthers got a late goal from Bayan Alabani on an assist from Cameron Winters in the 47th minute. UT keeper Jiovanhi Garcia stopped 10 shots to help improve the Panthers to 12-7-1.
College women’s tennis
St. Ambrose 6, Cornell 3: The Bees lost only one singles match. Meg Chadick swept her opponent 6-0, 6-0 to improve SAU's record to 5-1.