Prep football
Princeton 49, Sherrard 14: The Princeton Tigers continued to state their case to be a Top 10 state-ranked Class 3A team. Just on the outside as the first team receiving votes behind the Top 10 in this week's Associated Press poll, Princeton rolled to its second consecutive mercy-rule decision in the Three Rivers Mississippi victory Thursday night. Sherrard's homecoming game at Clifford King Field was moved up a day to Thursday to avoid potential bad weather predicted for today.
Princeton (4-1, 2-0 TRAC) took the lead on its first offensive possession of the contest as Ethan Wright blasted in for a 7-yard TD and never looked back, mounting a 42-7 halftime lead. It took until midway through the fourth quarter to get a continuous clock when the score moved to 49-7.
Sherrard (1-4, 1-2 TRAC) was looking to win its second consecutive contest, but was sideswiped in the first half and never given a chance.
Senior running back Caleb McWhorter, who was ill earlier in the day, had a 5-yard run for Sherrard's last score. Kyle Yeater added both PAT kicks.
Junior running back Josh Bynum had 22 carries for 91 yards rushing as the homecoming-celebrating Tigers rushed 41 times for 157 yards. Senior QB Yeater added 97 yards passing – including a 43-yard first-half TD pass to senior D'Angelo Moody – as he completed six of 13 tosses with one interception and the one TD.
Princeton rolled to 466 yards in 53 plays.
It was another blowout for Princeton, which last week demolished Orion 44-0.
Next Friday, Sherrard takes on Riverdale, a 33-3 loser to Orion on Thursday.
Prep girls’ volleyball
Rockridge downs UT: Mia Freyermuth helped the Rockridge Rockets beat the United Township Panthers 25-19, 24-26, 25-17 with her six kills and 12 digs. Jade Hunter had 16 kills, 13 assists, and seven blocks for UTHS.
Mercer County tops Alleman: The Mercer County Golden Eagles topped the Alleman Pioneers 25-23, 25-17 behind Karli Stineman’s four kills, 17 digs, and one block. Teammate Ericka Sedam added seven kills, three blocks, and one ace in the non-conference affair.
Newman beats E-P: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers dropped a 25-13, 25-17 Three Rivers Conference decision to Sterling Newman. Jasmine Nickerson had one ace and four digs while E-P Panther teammate Baylee Anderson had one ace, one block, and 10 assists.
Prep girls’ tennis
Geneseo 4, Dixon 1: The Geneseo Maple Leafs lost one singles match, but had more than enough to defeat Dixon in non-conference action. Emma Claeys and Ali Craig swept their doubles match 6-0, 6-0.
Prep boys’ soccer
Washington 4, UT 2: Sang Lian got the the United Township Panthers on the board in the 13th minute on an assists from Nolan Filby, and Yahir Garcia scored the first goal of the second half, but the Panthers still dropped the non-conference contest to Washington. The Panthers (9-5-1) next play at Rockford Boylan on Saturday.
Prep boys’ golf
Alleman 153, Rock Island 172: Drew Coleman took home medalist honors on the Indian Bluff Golf Course front 9, carding an even-par 35 to lead the Pioneers to the senior day victory. Teammate Luke Lofgren shot a 37, a score matched by Rock Island's Colton Sigel to lead the Rocks.
A-W 196, Stark County 225: The Annawan-Wethersfield Titans took home a win behind Jacob Cathelyn’s medalist-winning 45. Josh Sims was right behind him with 46, while Donovan Ford's 46 was the low score for the Stark County Rebels.
United Triangular: Thomas Bumann and the Ridgewood Spartans (167) took home a win behind his 36. Ganen Greenman shot a 38 for the Spartans. Dylan Harper paced the United Red Storm (176) with a 42. The Princeville Princes carded a 252 team score.