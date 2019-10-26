Prep football
Kewanee 21, Spring Valley Hall 13: Kavon Russell scored a pair of touchdowns to lead a Boilermakers rally that secured a playoff spot. Russell both rushed for a score and caught one of two Will Bruno TD passes for hosting Kewanee (6-3, 5-1 Three Rivers Mississippi). Bruno's other scoring strike to Tristan Parks put the Boilers ahead to stay late in the third quarter, and Russell's fourth-quarter rushing TD sealed a hard-fought victory. Hall (6-3, 4-2) failed to improve its postseason standing despite early leads of 7-0 and 13-7 gained by Grant Resetich TD passes to Austin Heinecke.
Sterling Newman 25, Fulton 8: An early lead for the Steamers went for naught, as the seventh-ranked squad in Class 2A prevented any more scores to force Fulton to finish the regular season at 5-4 (4-2 Three Rivers Rock). Ethan Rash scored the game's first touchdown with 16.9 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Kyler Pessman hauled in the 2-point conversion pass from Connor Barnett. However, Fulton suffered seven turnovers and Newman (8-1, 5-1 TRAC Rock) slugged its way back, scoring on a Kye O’Brien run and Andrew Wilson TD reception from Jacob Ackman for a 12-8 halftime lead. The Comets added rushing TDs from Andrew Velasquez and Ethan Van Landuit in the second half to pull away. Fulton lost four fumbles and was outgained 234-204, with Barnett hitting on 14-of-24 passes for 142 of those yards, but was also intercepted three times.
Prep girls’ volleyball
Moline wins IC Catholic tourney: The Maroons lost their first match against Elmhurst IC Catholic, then stormed through the remainder of the tournament to defeat IC Catholic in the championship game 31-29, 22-25, 17-15. Kamara Dickerson racked up 34 kills, nine aces and 29 digs. Sophia Potter added in eight aces and 103 assists and helped improve the Maroons to 23-10 on the season.
College women’s soccer
Augustana 1, Elmhurst 1: Grace Sigler scored in the 65th minute on an assist from Allison Harvey to push the Vikings past the Bluejays in CCIW action. Augie keeper Sydney Ion stopped five shots on the day. The Vikings improve to 9-3-2 (4-3-0 CCIW).
You have free articles remaining.
College men’s soccer
Elmhurst 3, Augustana 1: The Vikings struck early, but the Bluejays scored three unanswered to beat Augie. Nathan Clay scored the only goal for the Vikings in the 12th minute on an assist from Salah Aghlaf. Jeremy Klaber stopped four shots for the Vikings (5-6-2, 2-3-1 CCIW).
College women’s swimming
Augie triple dual: The Lady Vikings beat Millikin 128-84 and Knox 165-41 in a triple dual at Piranhas Swim Club. Augie won seven events with Madelynn Marunde claiming the 1000 freestlye (11:11.80) and the 1000 breaststroke (1:11.39). Lauren Raike also won the 500 freestyle (5:31.78) and the 200 IM (2:18.12).
College men’s swimming
Augie triple dual: The Vikings defeated Millikin 128-84 and Knox 165-41 in the meet at Piranhas Swim Club. The Vikings won seven events including the 200 medley relay (Greg Roskowic, Brett Keefe, Isaiah Valentine, Jeremy Wolf) with a time of 1:36:03 and the 200 freestyle relay (Aidan McConkey, Jack Blumenfield, Wolf, Matthew Felber) with a time of 1:31.44.