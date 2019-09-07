Prep boys' golf
Riverdale, Alleman 1-2: The Riverdale and Alleman golf teams finished first and second at the 18-team Rocket Invitational at Rock River Golf Club. The Rams topped the team results with a 327 score, edging Alleman's 329. Alleman's Luke Lofgren continued his solid play with an even-par 72 that was good for individual silver. Ryan Bussert led the Rams with a fourth-place individual finish, shooting a 77.
Mercer County Invite: Rockridge's Drew Hall and Sherrard's Evan Earl each shot a 78 at Hawthorn Ridge Golf Club with Hall scoring a birdie on the first playoff hole to win medalist honors in the nine-team gathering. Earl's Tigers, though, carded a 334 to win the team title ahead of Rockridge's 349. Ridgewood's Ganen Greenman shot a 79 to place third individually.
Prep girls' golf
Mercer County Invite: Macomb won the nine-team gathering at Hawthorn Ridge Golf Club with a 335 team total ahead of third-place Mercer County (430), fifth-place Rockridge (433), sixth-place Erie-Prophetstown (496) and ninth-place Sherrard (57). Macomb's Emma Thorman was medalist with a 73. The top local score was Rockridge's Ella Douglas with a 100.
Prep girls’ volleyball
Rock Island splits: The Rocks beat Bartonville Limestone 25-23, 15-25, 15-12, but lost to Elmwood 25-12, 25-17 in the Limestone Invitational. Raghen Walker led the Rocks with 27 kills while also putting up five aces and four blocks. Sophia Sigler had a whopping 50 assists with Bella Anderson having 31.
Prep girls’ swimming
Water Warrior Invite: The Moline Maroons won the Water Warrior Invite with a score of 447. Rock Island (291) placed fifth, with United Township (100) placing seventh. The Maroons won three events. Sophia Greko won the 200 free (2:02.13) and the 500 free (5:47.53) and teammate Taylor Puglisi won the 1-meter diving with 384.70 points. Olivia Sholl logged the Rocks' lone victory, that in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:11.18.
Galesburg Invite: Monmouth-Roseville placed last in the 15-team Galesburg Invite, but had some solid top-five individual finishes. Cally Tate was second in both the 200 IM (2:39.19) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.76). Addie Smith placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:40.53) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.44). Abigail Sikorski was fifth in the 50 free (28.75) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.48).
Prep boys’ soccer
Moline 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3: The Maroons tied with Bradley-Bourbonnais behind Isaac Ruiz’s two-goal performance. Guimel Cruz added the third goal, with Blake Bastian getting two assists.
Prep cross country
PV Spartan Challenge: For the girls' race, Moline placed 10th and Rock Island 15th in the 15-team Spartan Challenge. Lylia Gomez led Moline with a time of 20:26. Jayla Hathorn led the Rocks with 24:43. In the boys’ portion, Jackson McClellan lead Moline (11th), while Espoir Muhoza led the Rocks (13th).
QC college women’s soccer
SAU 3, Viterbo 2 (2OT): The St. Ambrose Queen Bees needed double-overtime to down Viterbo with Alyssa Schichner’s 107th-minute goal being the game-winner. Katie Pendleton scored SAU's first goal in the 14th minute and Lisa Walter added the second goal in the 58th minute. SAU keeper Molly McLaughlin stopped seven shots.
QC college women’s volleyball
Augustana tops MSOE: The Vikings took a five-set match over MSOE 26-24, 11-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-12. Garice Bialobok had 18 kills while Jessica Nguyen (25), Olivia Doak (13), and Brooke Keegan (10) all had double-digit digs. Doak recorded 40 assists on the day.