Prep girls' swimming
Rock Island Relays: Moline (209 points) was the runner-up to downstate power Dunlap (243) at the 42nd annual event. Hosting Rock Island took fourth at 167; United Township (7th at 78) and Monmouth-Roseville (9th at 28) also competed.
Dunlap won every race except the 500 free relay and 2x100 breaststroke. Moline took both of those swims with Miriam Trenary and Annika Zwemek teaming on the 2x100, and the free relay team including Hannah Gault, Gabbi Lopez, Clara Van Note and Sophie Greko.
Moline's Shrake Puglisi also won the diving with 372.35 points.
Prep volleyball
Moline sweeps: Kamara Dickerson had 14 kills in the twinbill, and Sophia Potter finished with 24 assists, 12 digs and four aces to lead the Maroons (8-2) to Western Big 6 Conference wins over Rock Island (25-23, 25-12) and Quincy (25-17, 25-21). Maddie Peterson chipped in 19 digs and three aces for the Maroons.
UT splits: Jade Hunter had 12 kills, while Kyra Schumaker chipped in 25 digs to help the Panthers past defending Class 3A state champion Sterling, 25-10, 15-25, 30-28. United Township settled for a split, though, falling to Galesburg, 25-14, 26-24 in the Western Big 6 Conference triangular.
Fulton goes 3-2 at Byron Invitational: The Steamers picked up wins against Belvidere, Pearl City and Winnebago at the Byron Invitational. Emily Schipper led the team in kills with 51. Lillianna Eagle led the team in blocks with 12 and Megan Bailey had seven. Kylee Sweenie and Kylie Collachia each had four ace serves for Fulton.
Prep boys' golf
Kewanee's Boiler Invite: Thomas Bumann (T5 with a 77) and Gannon Greenman (9th, 81) each finished in the Top 10 to help Ridgewood win the team title. A 327 by the Spartans was six strokes better than Putnam County.
Kewanee (3rd at 341) and Rockridge (4th at 344) also finished among the Top 5 in a 16-team field. Rockridge's Drew Hall (3rd at 72) and Kewanee's Riley Hansen (T5, 77) posted Top 5 finishes individually.
Erie-Prophetstown (7th at 364), Mercer County (9th at 378), Orion (10th at 381) and Morrison (15th at 448) also were in the field. Mercer County's Gage Lager and Orion's Reece Holts tied for 13th with 86s.
Metamora Redbird Classic: Riverdale (321) finished fourth in the 18-team scramble behind champion Peoria Notre Dame (299). Moline took 8th at 337. Riverdale's James Moorhusen finished fifth individually with a 74. Teammate Ashton Sutton just missed the Top 10 with a 76.
College men's soccer
Augustana 3, Beloit 0: The Vikings (1-2-1) got their scoring started in the first three minutes with a Bennett Tomalin goal. Salah Aghlaf scored on a penalty kick later in the first half and Tyler Markell capped off the non-conference victory with an early second-half goal.
College women's soccer
Augustana 5, Beloit 1: Three first-half goals sealed the Vikings' non-conference victory over the visiting Buccaneers. Grace Sigler had a goal and two assists in the contest and Allison Harvey also recorded two assists. Augustana (4-0-0) out-shot Beloit 27-5.
College women's tennis
Augie 9, IWU 0: The Augustana women's tennis team made quick work of CCIW rival Illinois Wesleyan, only losing 10 games in the match and moving its league win streak to 18 matches. Former Alleman standout Lily Schoeck was a double winner for the Vikings, taking her singles match 6-1, 6-0 and teaming with Lauren Oda for an 8-0 doubles win. The vikings then moved their overall record to 4-0 with an 8-1 win over Wartburg.
College women's volleyball
Augustana splits home games: The Vikings took down Bethany Lutheran 13-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15, but dropped three straight sets to Wisconsin Lutheran 25-19, 25-9, 25-23 in the home double-dual. Brooke Harmon led Augustana in kills against Bethany Lutheran with six. Harmon also had six aces in the contest. Ja’nya Davis recorded two blocks.
Bees fall in straight sets: Trinity International took down St. Ambrose 25-17, 25-17, 25-18. Jenny Koerner led the Bees in kills with 9. Amber Tomlin had nine assists and eight digs in the contest. Emma Marshall and Mickey Hayes each had a kill.