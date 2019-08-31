Prep boys' golf
Lofgren leads Pioneers to Geneseo title share: Alleman's Luke Lofgren shot a 71 at Sugar Maple Golf Club, topping Geneseo's Seth Winchell by three strokes for the individual title and helping the Pioneers to a share of the Geneseo Invitational team championship with Naperville Central. Each team tallied 317 strokes.
The host Maple Leafs finished third, a stroke behind the Pioneers and the Redhawks as Winchell's teammates Danny Ford and Zach Henderson each shot a 79 to tie Alleman's A.J. Shoemaker for eighth place.
Fifth-place Moline (333) was led by Sam Spurgetis, who just missed the top 10 as his 80 tied for 11th with a group that included Ridgewood's Wyatt Moriarity. The Spartans (sixth, 340) were paced by Ganon Greenman's 78, earning him a share of fourth place. Rock Island (seventh, 373) was led by Colton Sigel's 85, which tied him for 21st.
Prep boys' soccer
Moline takes title at Rockford Auburn: The Moline Maroons (4-1-1) capped their championship performance at the Rockford Auburn Tournament by topping Hampshire 2-1 in the title game behind goals from Issac Ruiz and Blake Bastian. Saheed Jah tallied three goals in five tournament games for the Maroons, two coming in a 4-0 win over Rockford Jefferson. Moline allowed two goals in the five games.
UT goes 2-1 at QND Tourney: Only a 6-1 loss to Ladue (Mo.) Horton Watkins kept United Township from a perfect showing at the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament. The Panthers opened with a 3-2 win over Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias as Helmut Soglohun notched a goal and an assist. UT then topped Jacksonville 2-1 on penalty kicks after Ben Downey tied the game in the 67th minute.
O-S United drops a pair at Oregon: After splitting its Friday games at the Oregon Tournament, Orion-Sherrard (3-4) suffered one-goal losses to Rockford East and Mendota on Saturday, but did pitch a 4-0 shutout at Princeton as Trey Erdmann earned his second shutout of the tourney.
Mon-Rose takes two at Pekin: Rallying from a tough 1-0 Friday loss to tournament host Pekin, Monmouth-Roseville bounced back Saturday for 8-1 wins over Chillicothe IVC and the Illini Bluffs-Farmington co-op. Paul Tha had two goals and an assist for the Titans in Saturday's opener, with Tony Aguilar-Perez scoring twice in the second game.
Prep volleyball
Rocky goes 3-2 at Macomb Tourney: Rock Island posted a 3-2 mark at the Macomb Tournament, notching three-set wins over Byron (26-28, 25-22, 15-12) and Ridgewood (25-8, 23-25, 15-10) sandwiched around a 25-19, 25-11 sweep of Bushnell-Prairie City. In their finale, the Rocks dropped a 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 heartbreaker to Monmouth-Roseville. Lexi Thompson earned all-tournament honors for Rocky, totaling 17 kills and six blocks in five matches. Ella Engholm added 24 kills, 13 digs and seven aces and Emily Allison had 23 kills, 15 digs and six aces. Setters Bella Allison and Sophia Sigler had 49 and 36 assists, respectively.
Geneseo splits at Galena Tourney: After taking second in its pool with two wins in three matches, the Geneseo Maple Leafs (3-2) dropped the finale to host Galena in the Gold Bracket. Against the Pirates, Maddi Barickman notched seven assists, six kills and two aces, with Addie Dunker notching eight assists and Keeli Frerichs 14 digs.
Boilers fifth at Hall Tournament: Kewanee split its four matches at the Hall Tournament in Spring Valley to capture fifth place. The Boilermakers scored wins over Galva (25-5, 25-10) and Stark County (17-25, 25-23, 15-9) while taking three-set losses to Peru St. Bede (25-14, 23-25, 15-7) and Sherrard (25-23, 17-25, 15-13). Dana Eble and Tristan Nolan led the way for the Boilers with 18 kills apiece in four matches, with setter Kendal Bennison tallying 34 assists and five aces. Defensively, Josie DeBord notched 18 digs.
Prep girls' tennis
Pioneers runner-up at Schaumburg: Competing at the rugged Schaumburg Invitational, the Alleman Pioneers placed second out of eight teams as their No. 1 doubles duo of sisters Lucy and Kate Rector also scored a silver-medal finish. At No. 3 doubles, the duo of Abby Miller and Alexis Engels brought home a bronze medal.
Prep girls' swimming
Rocks edge Freeport for silver: At the Freeport quadrangular, Rock Island tallied 284 points to edge the meet hosts by two for a second-place finish behind Pekin (357 points). The Rocks' Olivia Sholl scored titles in the 200 IM (2:22.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.18), with teammates Allyson Smithson (2:17.39) and Ella McKinley (145 points) winning the 200 freestyle and one-meter diving, respectively. Monmouth-Roseville was a distant fourth with 90 points, but got gold-medal efforts from Abby Sikorski in the 100 butterfly (1:09.31) and Cally Tate in the 100 backstroke (1:07.56).
Peoria Notre Dame quad: The Moline Maroons scored a trio of individual titles at Peoria Notre Dame's quadrangular. Taylor Puglisi won the diving with 227.20 points, Olivia White swam to the 500 freestyle title in 5:24.45 and Miriam Trenary earned the 100 breaststroke gold medal with a 1:15.08 clocking.
College women's tennis
Augie third at Warhawk Invite: Behind strong singles performances from Annie Timm and Michaela Magee, Augustana tallied 30 points to take third at the eight-team Warhawk Invitational in Whitewater, Wis. At No. 1 singles, Annie Timm scored silver after a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Grinnell's Sabrina Tang. Magee took third place at No. 2 singles.