College women's tennis
Augie runner-up at CCIW; singles success for Alleman grad: The Augustana women's tennis team fell short of repeating as CCIW champion, but Alleman grad and Augie freshman Lily Schoeck played an important role in her team's runner-up finish to Wheaton. Schoeck was runner-up in No. 4 singles and picked up a No. 2 doubles win with classmate Lauren Oda.
Augie had the edge on Wheaton after an 8-0 regular season record in dual meets gave them nine points to Wheaton's eight, but the Thunder's 18 points at the CCIW Championships resulted in 26 points, besting the Vikings' 25 in the end.
Augie No. 1 and junior Annie Timm and senior No. 2 Zeana Badawi won singles titles; both paired to win the No. 1 doubles bracket.
Schoeck was 9-2 in singles during the season and 5-1 with Oda in doubles.
Prep volleyball
Linda Ludwig Memorial Tournament: Riverdale placed 8th in the Linda Ludwig Memorial Tournament after going 0-2-2 in pool play. The Rams were defeated in the 7th place match by Aquin 25-20, 27-25.
College men's golf
Quad City Intercollegiate tournament: Three of the Quad Cities local colleges met at Highland Springs for a tournament. St. Ambrose took first place, led by a 74 from Jake Sevick and Jared Tigges. Jack Neenan led the second place Augustana Vikings with a 71 and the best overall score of the day. Peyton Perez had a 74 for Black Hawk.
College men's soccer
Augustana 2, Millikin 0: Matthew Allen came up big for the Vikings with two goals in the second half. Allen’s second goal was assisted by Salah Aghlaf and Justin Murphy. Jeremy Klaber earned the clean sheet with six saves. Augustana is 4-5-2 and 2-2-1 in CCIW play.
College women's soccer
Augustana 1, Millikin 0: Grace Sigler scored the lone goal for the Vikings at 15:54 in the game off an assist from Sandra Camarillo. Sydney Ion preserved the clean sheet for the team with three saves. Augustana is 8-2-2 overall and 3-2-0 in the CCIW.
College women's volleyball
Vikings go 1-1 in triangular: Augustana won a match and dropped one in a triangular meet with Luther and UW-Platteville. The Vikings defeated Luther 25-20, 25-22, 25-12 and lost the final three sets against UW-Platteville 21-25, 23-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-10. Grace Bialobok had 21 kills in the match with Platteville and Ja’nya Davis had 14 kills in that match. Davis also had three total blocks on the day.
Local running
Pumpkin Dash: The Cornbelt Running Club's annual Halloween road race is taking place this morning at 9 a.m., race director John Parker confirmed.
A slight route change is required because of Mississippi River flooding. The event offers a 4-mile run and children's costume races at the River's Edge in downtown Davenport.
Walk-up sign-ups are offered starting at 7:30 a.m. All kids' race finishers receive a medal and goodie bags. Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food pantry.