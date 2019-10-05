Prep boys' soccer
Moline 4, Rockford Guilford 1: Blake Bastian's hat trick made the difference for the Maroons at the Moline Soccer Bowl. Isaac Ruiz had the other goal for Moline, which led 2-0 at halftime.
Monmouth-Roseville 2, Peoria 1: Steven Meza's two first-half goals stood up for the Titans (11-7-2) on the road. Meza's first goal came seven minutes in, then he made it 2-0 with 3:01 left in the first half.
Prep volleyball
Sterling Invite: The Fulton Steamers (19-6) went 3-2, with their lone losses coming to the host Golden Warriors and Sterling Newman. Emily Schipper had a strong day for the Steamers with 30 kills, 40 digs and six aces. Kylie Collachia had 93 assists and 46 digs, and Maddie Hodge added 34 kills, 19 digs and five aces.
Prep girls' golf
Kewanee Invite: Led by Riley Hansen's even-par 72, the hosting Boilermakers (366 strokes) won their own six-team invitational at Baker Park Golf Course. Hansen's teammates Natalie Yepsen (85) and Mya Mirocha (88) took second and third, respectively.
Prep girls' tennis
Alleman 4, Dixon 1: Rallying from a loss at No. 1 singles, the Pioneers (9-2) topped Dixon on the road. Highlights included a 6-0, 6-0 win by the No. 2 doubles team of Sydney Andersen and Hayley Hoffman and Abby Miller's three-set victory at No. 2 singles. At No. 1 singles, Brooke McKeown fell 6-3, 6-4 to undefeated Riley Bally, who is now 18-0.
Prep cross country
You have free articles remaining.
Freeport Invite: Led by a trio of top 10 finishers, the Moline boys tallied 55 points to capture the team title. Pacing the Maroons was silver medalist Jackson McClellan, who finished behind only Rock Falls standout Dawson Smith. Tim Wolf (16:21.4) finished in third place, with Jon Hutton (17:01.6) coming in eighth. Geneseo placed third out of 15 teams with 92 points, led by William Plumley's sixth-place, 16:47.9 clocking. Teammate Justin Johnson (17:08.3) just missed the top 10, taking 11th.
In the girls' race, Moline (64 points) topped Geneseo (89) for third. The Maroons were led by their top 10 duo of Lylia Gomez, who hit the finish in third with a time of 19:16.8, and Emily Lopez, whose 20:02.3 clocking was good for eighth. For the Maple Leafs, Lacey Laxton posted a time of 19:41.0 to capture fifth place, while teammate Lauren Belvel (20:04.6) also cracked the top 10, placing ninth.
Elmwood-Brimfield Invite: Sherrard's Jacob Belha took ninth with a time of 15:13.3, and the Tigers as a team did likewise, scoring 227 points in the 19-school meet. The area's best finisher was Rockridge senior star Tyler Kibling. The Three Rivers Conference champ took sixth in 15:07.8.
In the girls' race, TRAC champ Maryn Bollinger took 17th in 20:25.6 to lead Orion (194 points) to seventh. Locally, Annawan-Wethersfield's Crystal Musgrave had a top 15 finish, hitting the finish in 20:13.0 to place 13th.
College men's golf
Region IV meet: Led by individual runner-up Gabe Beardsley, who shot a three-day total of 235, Black Hawk again captured the team title with 959 strokes, earning a spot at the NJCAA Nationals in May at Joplin, Mo. Teammates Mick Haverland (240) and Peyton Perez (240) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
College women's soccer
Augustana 1, Carroll 0: Marcela Arreguin's goal with 6:43 left in the first half stood up as Augustana goalkeeper Sydney Ion recorded five saves to earn the shutout win at Thorson-Lucken Field. Karissa Gottardo assisted on Arreguin's tally, which boosted the Vikings (7-1-2) to 2-1 in the CCIW.
College volleyball
St. Xavier sweeps SAU: Big days by Grace McGrath (13 digs) and Amber Tomlin (15 assists) went for naught in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 CCAC setback for the Bees (5-13, 4-5) in Chicago.