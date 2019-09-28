Prep football
Fulton 48, Rockridge 28: Rockridge jumped out to an early lead and was trailing just 28-20 after three quarters before Fulton broke open the Three Rivers Conference contest. Fulton's Kyler Passman scored three touchdowns (one receiving), Connor Barnett accounted for three scores (two passing), and Ethan Rash had a pair of scoring runs. Brayden Deem threw a pair of TD passes and rushed for another for the Rockets.
Kewanee 26, Erie-Prophetstown 9: Tayvian Taylor rushed for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns, and the Boilermakers scored four times in the fourth quarter to rally in a weather-delayed game.
Prep boys' soccer
Alleman 4, Orion-Sherrard 3: In a back-and-forth battle, Alleman's Austin Fitch used a great run to score the game-winning goal with 15.7 seconds left. O-S took a 2-1 lead in the opening half, but Alleman came back to score twice and take a 3-2 lead late in the second half. Kaleb Smith took a Jacob Kruse feed and tied the game with less than 10 minutes before Fitch scored the winner.
Prep girls' tennis
Prospect Invite cancelled: Moline had the Prospect Invite cancelled due to weather on Saturday, but picked up a dual win on Friday over West Aurora, 4-3. Monika Birski had Moline's only singles win 6-2, 6-0, and picked up a pair of doubles wins. Sarah Gustafson and Lauren Myers were 6-3, 6-1 victors at No. 1.
Prep girls' swimming
Moline quad: The Maroons totaled 983 points to finish ahead of Richwoods (542), Galesburg (433), and Monmouth-Roseville (93). Moline won all but one event, including 1-2 finishes in the 200 medley relay and 200 individual medley, which Miriam Trenary and CC Cervantes took, respectively. The Maroons won all three relays. Olivia White won the 200 free (2:03.16) and 500 free (5:32.50); Taylor Puglisi claimed diving (204.20 points); Sophia Greko was victorious in the 50 free (26.04) and 100 free (56.48); and Gabriella Lopez won the 100 butterfly (1:03.40) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.35).
Freeport Invite: Morrison (216.5 points) finished behind only Byron (231.5) at the 11-team invite. Rock Island (107) took seventh as a team. Rocky's Olivia Sholl won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.13). Sadie Norman, Schyon Drolema, Sara Norman, and Gracen Harmon won the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.64) for the Mustangs. Sadie, Sara, and Sydney Norman paired with Gracen Harmon to take the 200 free relay (1:47.35). Monmouth-Roseville's Cally Tate won the 100 backstroke (1:08.54).
Prep boys' cross country
Rock River Run: United Township placed fifth at the 18-team invite. UT was led by James Wright (16:25.6) in 15th place. Geneseo was eighth (262) as a team, led by William Plumley (16:44) in 22nd.
You have free articles remaining.
Kewanee Invite: Sherrard totaled 59 points as a team to finish third at the 14th annual meet. Jacob Belha finished third individually for the Tigers in 17:33.20. Orion (114) placed fifth and was led by Allen Catour (19:40.70) in 23rd. Kewanee's Gabe Johnson was 26th in 19:41.54.
Prep girls' cross country
Kewanee Invite: Orion was led by Maryn Mollinger's ninth-place 22:06.37, helping the Chargers finish third with 74 team points.
Prep volleyball
Kewanee third at Knoxville: Kewanee was 2-1-1 at the Knoxville Tournament as Tristan Nolan earned all-tournament honors after notching 17 kills against Knoxville. Nolan added seven kills in a 25-16, 25-17 win over Wethersfield.
College women's golf
CCIW Championship: The Augustana women's golf team finished third behind Carthage (932) and Illinois Wesleyan (941). Melanie Loefler led Augie with her 239 total, topped by Saturday's three-day team-best 77. Loeffler finished tied for seventh, just ahead of teammate Miranda Sharp (250), who shared 11th.
College women's soccer
Augie 2, North Park 1 (OT): Lauren Muzzalupo scored her second goal in the 95th minute to help Augie (6-0-2) open CCIW play with a win.
College women's volleyball
St. Mary's 3, Augustana 1: Augie fell to 8-9 overall with a 25-23, 24-26, 29-31, 14-25 loss.