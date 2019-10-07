Prep boys' soccer
Orion-Sherrard 2, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Cole Kimball got O-S (15-7) on the board with a 23rd-minute goal. Keeper Trey Berdmann saved the only shot that the Titans got on goal.
Quincy Notre Dame 3, United Township 0: The Panthers (10-7-1) were held scoreless against the Fighting Irish, despite being outshot only 5-3.
Kewanee 4, Illini Bluffs 2: Malachi Israel and Omar Zepeda shared time in net for the Boilers, with Israel stopping two shots and Zepeda saving one while also scoring a goal.
Prep girls' golf
Mercer County 197, Erie-Prophetstown 223: Senior night for the Panthers ended with a dual meet loss. MerCo's Mia Hillyer was the medalist with a 46.
Prep girls' tennis
Moline 9, Rock Island 0: Laurean Myers highlighted the shutout by winning her singles match, 6-0, 6-0.
Geneseo 5, Mendota 0: The Maple Leafs swept their former conference foe in straight sets in all matches. Chloe Adams defeated Hannah Ambler in singles 6-1, 6-0 and Ali Craig and Emma Claeys defeated Eve McDowell and Izabella Nanez 6-1, 6-0 in doubles.
College football
CCIW honors: Defensive end Xavier Holley, an Augustana senior from Davenport and former Bettendorf prep, was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
Holley recorded five sacks among 7.5 tackles for a loss and 10 tackles in the Vikings' 40-14 victory over Millikin on Saturday. His eight solo tackles were the most recorded by an Augie player this season.
Holley leads the CCIW with 11 tackles for a loss and ranks second in the conference with 5.5 sacks.
SPHL
Storm signing: Goalie Cody Karpinski and defenseman Ben Boukal have inked deals for the Quad City Storm's training camp.
Boukal, 27, returns to the Storm after playing 53 games with the team last year. He scored two goals and added 12 assists. The Lansing, Illinois native has played 65 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.
Karpinski, 27, split time last year with the Watertown Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers of the Federal Hockey League. The Chicago native was 12-15-0 with a 5.08 goals against average and a .887 save percentage.
The Storm open camp Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.