Prep volleyball
Geneseo beats Dixon in three games: The Maple Leafs took down former conference rival Dixon 23-25, 25-17, 25-23. Abbi Barickman led Geneseo with 4 kills. Maddi Barickman had 24 assists and a block. Geneseo is now 24-8 overall.
Mercer County victorious in two: The Golden Eagles defeated Williamsfield 25-15, 25-12. Ericka Sedam and Karli Stineman each had eight kills and Stineman had 20 digs. Sheridan Hank had 14 assists and two aces.
Ridgewood beats Stark County in thriller: It took three close sets for the Spartans to defeat the Rebels, 24-26, 25-22, 27-25. Ridgewood moves to 4-17 with the win. Kendall Lewis and Hallica Warren-Anderson led the team with six blocks. Warren-Anderson also had five aces and two blocks.
College wrestling
Hawkeyes land recruit: Wyatt Henson, a Missouri high school wrestling champion, has verbally committed to join the Iowa wrestling program.
Projected as a 141-pounder at the college level, Henson announced on Twitter his plans to join the Hawkeyes' 2021 recruiting class, writing, "Excited to be a Hawkeye, let's go!''
The son of three-time World and Olympic medalist Sammie Henson, Wyatt won the Missouri Class 4 state championship at 138 pounds last season, helping Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis win the team title in the state's largest class.
College football
Honors for Hansen: Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen has been named both the Walter Camp Football Foundation national defensive player of the week and the Big Ten defensive player of the week.
The junior linebacker recorded 11 tackles and one sack and forced two fumbles Saturday to help the Fighting Illini to a 24-23 victory over previously unbeaten Wisconsin.