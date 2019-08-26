The Rock Island/Milan Booster Club's weekly Quarterback Club Luncheon will begin 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Rock Island Moose Club (4410 9th St).
Alleman head coach Todd Depoorter, Rock Island coach Ben Hammer and Augustana coach Steve Bell will be speakers each week giving a look back at the previous game, what's coming that week and they will take questions.
The luncheon costs $11 per person for a buffet lunch, beverage, desserts and door prizes.
Prep boys' soccer
Monmouth-Roseville 4, Abingdon-Avon 0: The Titans scored all four goals in the second half to defeat visiting A-Town in its debut soccer match as a program. Scoring for Mon-Rose in its season opener were Martin Arteaga, Zemi Ismaili, Darbin Garcia, and Jovanni Vazquez. Mon-Rose had a 37-2 advantage in shots.
Orion-Sherrard 8, DePue-Hall 4: Tyler Syslo posted a hat trick in the first 22 minutes for the winners, converting his third goal on a penalty kick to make the O-S home advantage 3-2 in a game which the visitors led 1-0 and 2-1. O-S led 5-3 at halftime, eventually out-shooting DePue-Hall 25-19. Other O-S goals included two from Tanner Irey and Jakob Kruse (two assists), and one from Caleb Spranger (one assist).
Prep girls' volleyball
Geese sweep opener: Led by Sydney Lambert's 18 assists and seven digs, Wethersfield swept Putnam County 25-23, 25-22 in its opening-night match at Granville. Gabby Perez and Gabi Robinson led the Lady Geese front line with seven and five kills, respectively, while Lexi Nichols added nine digs and three aces.
Fulton sweeps BV: Opening up with a Three Rivers Conference crossover match with Bureau Valley, Fulton battled through a tough opening set to end up with a 27-25, 25-11 sweep. Emily Schipper turned in a strong effort with 10 kills, four digs and two blocks, with Kylie Collachia dishing out 17 assists for the Steamers.
Prep girls' golf
Rock Island 207, Galesburg 270: Galesburg's Kaylee Allen earned medalist with a 45, but the Rocks took the overall dual at Saukie Golf Course (par 32), led by 48s from Josie Pennington and Bailey Tripilas.
Prep boys' golf
Sherrard 168, Rock Island 185: The Tigers edged the Rocks at Fyre Lake's par-35 front nine, led by a 38 by Evan Earl, who shared co-medalist honors with Rock Island's Colton Sigel. Austin Fratzke (41) and Brennan Welch (42) provided additional punch for the Tigers. Ryan Nickel, Eli Boeye, and Alex Kern had 49s for Rocky.
Rockridge takes E-P tri: Rockridge shot a collective 179 at Prophet Hills, edging triangular hosts Erie-Prophetstown (184), and Ridgewood (198). E-P's Bryce Rosenow earned medalist with a round of 40.
Billtown edges Mid-County at BV tri: Williamsfield's Lorin Peterson and Mid-County's Tristian Rogers each shot a 40 to share medalist honors, but the Billtown Bombers edged the Cougars 175-177 in triangular action. Meet host Bureau Valley (182) was led by Trent DeVenney's 41.