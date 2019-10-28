Prep volleyball
Kewanee defeats Mendota: The Boilermakers took down Mendota in the first round of the Class 2A Princeton Regional by a score of 25-23, 19-25, 25-18. Aly Shafer led Kewanee with nine kills and two aces. The Boilermakers will face Orion tonight in the regional semifinals.
Titans advance to semis: Monmouth-Roseville defeated Peoria Manual 25-6, 25-9 to advance to the semifinals of the 2A Deer Creek Mackinaw Regional. The Titans will face host Deer Creek Mackinaw at 5:30 tonight.
Wethersfield to play Princeville: The Flying Geese defeated Lincoln Trail Conference foe Stark County 25-20, 25-14 to advance in the Class 1A Annawan Regional. Wethersfield meets another LTC rival in Princeville on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Ridgewood moves to semis: The Spartans defeated the hosts, 25-18, 25-17 in the 1A Williamsfield Regional quarterfinals. Ridgewood plays a Lincoln Trail Conference rival, the United Red Storm, in the semifinals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Fulton moves past Kirkland Hiawatha: The Steamers eased into the 1A Earlville Regional semifinals after defeating Kirland Hiawatha, 25-5, 25-6. Fulton plays Amboy on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
College women's tennis
Honors: Alleman alumnus Noely Bauman, a sophomore at Loras, was named honorable mention on the American Rivers Conference all-conference women’s tennis team.
Local billiards
State title: Jenna Bishoff and Larry Sneath have captured first-place in Scotch Doubles at the 2019 Iowa ACS State Pool Championships. The event was held at the River Center in Davenport over the weekend. The local duo finished first in a field of 48 participating teams.