Prep football
Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar 14: The Bulldogs ran for 399 yards with Harrison Bey-Buie notching two scores on runs of 62 and 1 yards. Quarterback Joe Byrne also rushed for two scores on runs of 79 and 17 yards to help Bettendorf (8-2) advance to next weekend's second round of the Iowa playoffs.
North Scott 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3: Carter Markham scored the game’s only touchdown on a one-yard run with 1:09 remaining to get the Lancers (9-1) past the defending state champions. Carter Diebold got Xavier on the board first in the second quarter with a 23-yard field goal. Ethan Fairfield answered from 24 yards in the third period to tie the contest between the Top 10 state-rated squads. North Scott advances to second-round playoff action next weekend in Iowa.
College women's tennis
Augie trio named All-CCIW: Three standouts from Coach Jon Miedema’s Augustana women's tennis team earned All-CCIW honors. Annie Timm (Prairie Ridge HS) and Zeana Badawi (Hinsdale Central HS) were named to the first team and Michaela Magee (Overland Park, Kan.) was a second team selection. Timm also collected Player of the Year honors.
Timm was this year’s CCIW champion at No. 1 singles. She also teamed with Badawi to claim the No. 1 doubles title. The junior finished the fall portion of the season with a 14-3 singles mark. She was 7-1 in the CCIW and avenged her only league loss with a win in the finals of the conference tournament. The three-time CCIW singles champ (she won titles at No. 2 as a freshman and sophomore) will enter the spring with career marks of 61-17 (.782) in singles and 52-21 (.712) in doubles. A three-time All-CCIW selection and the league’s 2017-18 Newcomer of the Year, Timm is the fourth consecutive Viking to win conference Player of the Year honors, following Lauren Goggin (2016-17) and Caitlyn Schaffer (2017-18 and 2018-19).
In addition to her doubles championship with Timm, Badawi claimed this year’s CCIW title at No. 2 singles. The singles championship was her second (she won at No. 4 as a freshman) and this year’s doubles crown was her third, including one with Timm at number two in 2018. In singles, Badawi went 7-1 overall this fall and 4-1 in the CCIW, also avenging her lone conference loss in the CCIW Tournament. The senior was a first team All-CCIW selection for the first time, after earning second-team recognition as a sophomore and junior. She’ll take career marks of 76-33 (.697) in singles and 75-34 (.688) in doubles into her final spring season. Her 151 total career victories are currently tied for sixth-most in school history.
Magee, a freshman, was conference runner-up at No. 3 singles and teamed with classmate Lily Schoeck (Alleman HS) for a third-place finish at No. 2 doubles. She posted records of 13-5 in singles and 3-2 in doubles this fall, including 7-1 and 2-0, respectively, in CCIW play.