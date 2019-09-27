Prep football
Lightning, rain and hail caused Kewanee’s Three Rivers Conference Mississippi homecoming tilt against Erie-Prophetstown to be delayed until today at 11 a.m. The teams had played the entire first quarter and with 9:25 left in the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Eric Robinson scored a 1-yard keeper to put E-P up 6-0. The two point conversion was no good and play was halted for the rest of the evening.
Each team struggled on offense in the wet conditions, with each team forcing three fumbles and recovering two. The game will be resumed with 9:25 left in the second quarter when play resumes this morning.
Just down the road at Wethersfield Stadium, the Lincoln Trail Conference showdown between state-ranked unbeatens Annawan-Wethersfield and Princeville did not even get started. Before the players could take the field for warm-ups, nasty weather blew in and called a halt to those proceedings, as well. That game is also scheduled for 11 this morning.
Prep volleyball
UT downs Rockridge: Jade Hunter had 16 kills, 13 assists, and seven blocks to help rally United Township 25-19, 24-26, 25-17 non-conference victory over Rockridge Thursday evening. Result in Friday's Dispatch-Argus inadvertently switched the final scores. Mia Freyermuth led the Rockets with six kills and 12 digs.
Prep girls' tennis
United Township 3, Sterling Newman 2: The doubles teams of Nan Li-Iamn Adam and Hailey Pappas-Khrystina Reynolds each won their matches to help make the Panthers a winner. Nicole Boodhoo also won at No. 2 singles for UT.
College volleyball
Augustana splits: Grace Bialobok (15 kills) and Laura Heuermann (13 kills) each had big nights, but the Vikings still were victims of Wartburg, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13. Jessica Nguyen had 33 digs to lead a stout defensive effort by Augie (8-8).
You have free articles remaining.
The Vikings did top Coe, 27-25, 25-16, 25-23. Bialobok (11) and Heuermann (10) combined for 21 kills and Nguyen chipped in 21 digs.
St. Ambrose defeated: Jenny Koerner had 15 kills and 6 digs, but the Bees were beaten by Indiana-South Bend, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16. Abby Happ chipped in 17 digs for SAU (3-12, 2-4) in the CCAC contest.
College women's golf
CCIW Championships: After two rounds of play at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville, Wis., Augustana sits third with 664 strokes. Heading into today's scheduled final round. The Vikings trail only Illinois Wesleyan (625) and Carthage (627). Melanie Loefler (81-81--162) and Miranda Sharp (83-80--163) each are bidding for Top 10 finishes, sitting in eighth and ninth, respectively.
SPHL
Fregeau back with Storm: The Quad City Storm announced they have re-signed forward/defenseman Paul Fregeau to their training camp roster.
The Storm acquired Fregeau, 26, in a March trade last season with the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Sylmar, Calif., native scored one goal and added one assist in 10 games with Quad City.
In 42 games with the Marksmen, he scored one goal and added five assists.
The Storm open training camp Oct. 9.