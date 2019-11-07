College women's basketball
Black Hawk 81, Waubonsee 70: Sydney Hannam poured in 24 points and Ny Taylor had 20 as the Lady Braves won their second consecutive game Thursday night.
Black Hawk (2-2) led by two points at intermission and only by four after three quarters, but outscored the hosts 21-14 in the final 10 minutes.
Margie Villaruz and Megan Teal also were in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. The Lady Braves shot just 33.8 percent but held Waubonsee to 36 percent and forced 27 turnovers.
Black Hawk returns to action Tuesday night at Loras College in Dubuque.
Hockey
Kacerosky placed on IR: The Quad City Storm placed defenseman Sean Kacerosky on 21-day injured reserve Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Kacerosky suffered what head coach Dave Pszenyczny termed a "middle body injury" earlier in the week.
Kacerosky has one assist through five games with the Storm.
Midwest League baseball
Bandits' McNeil receives honor: Julia McNeil, the box office manager for the Quad Cities River Bandits, was named Thursday by Minor League Baseball as one of four recipients of Women in Baseball Leadership Scholarships.
The scholarship allows McNeil to attend baseball's winter meetings in San Diego where she will be part of the Women in Baseball Leadership event on Dec. 10.
McNeil earned the honor after streamlining the River Bandits' ticket operations, maximizing data analytics opportunities and tripling year-over-year sales in her department.