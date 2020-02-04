Local briefs

Kemerer earns Big Ten honor

Capping a run of four straight wins over competitors ranked in the top-eight nationally with an 11-6 decision over then-No. 1 Mark Hall of Penn State, Iowa 174-pounder Michael Kemerer was named Tuesday as the Big Ten wrestler of the week.

Kemerer followed the win over Hall on Friday with a 13-3 major decision Sunday over 23rd-ranked Layne Malczewski of Michigan State on Sunday.

CCIW recognizes Johnson

Augustana senior Michael Johnson was named the men's indoor track athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin for the third time in four weeks Tuesday.

The sprinter from Owensboro, Ky., was honored after breaking his own school record in the 60-yard dash Saturday at the Squig Converse Invitational. His time of 6.78 seconds is currently the fastest time recorded by an NCAA Division III athlete this indoor season.

