Local Briefs from Wednesday

Prep girls' basketball

West Central 65, Ridgewood 57: West Central's Carley Lafary (24 points) and Ridgewood's Brecken Adamson (27 points) went toe-to-toe for game-high scoring honors in the Lincoln Trail Conference contest, but the Spartans fell short after trailing 52-36 after three quarters. Adamson scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Prep wrestling

Rock Island 38, Sterling 25: Rocky topped Sterling in Western Big 6 Conference action as Tyler Barbee (113), Aoci Bernard (126), Brandon Lawver (160, 31 seconds), and Savage Wates (195, 33 seconds) had pins for the Rocks, which surrendered just one pin, one major decision and one forfeit at 182 pounds.

Sherrard 42, Morrison 32: The Tigers benefited from four forfeits and three pins in the dual win. Sherrard's Austin Fratzke (132 pounds), Rhett Frere (182), and Gavyn White (195) had pins; White's was the quickest at 47 seconds. Morrison's Kayden White (152) and Riley Wilkens (220) each had pins in under a minute.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prep boys' bowling