Local Briefs from Wednesday

Prep girls' basketball
West Central 65, Ridgewood 57: West Central's Carley Lafary (24 points) and Ridgewood's Brecken Adamson (27 points) went toe-to-toe for game-high scoring honors in the Lincoln Trail Conference contest, but the Spartans fell short after trailing 52-36 after three quarters. Adamson scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Prep wrestling
Rock Island 38, Sterling 25: Rocky topped Sterling in Western Big 6 Conference action as Tyler Barbee (113), Aoci Bernard (126), Brandon Lawver (160, 31 seconds), and Savage Wates (195, 33 seconds) had pins for the Rocks, which surrendered just one pin, one major decision and one forfeit at 182 pounds.
Sherrard 42, Morrison 32: The Tigers benefited from four forfeits and three pins in the dual win. Sherrard's Austin Fratzke (132 pounds), Rhett Frere (182), and Gavyn White (195) had pins; White's was the quickest at 47 seconds. Morrison's Kayden White (152) and Riley Wilkens (220) each had pins in under a minute.
Prep boys' bowling
Geneseo 3674, LaSalle-Peru 3423: Geneseo's Sebastian Einfeldt rolled the high three-game series of 693 to help his team to a dual win. Einfeldt and Aidan Grafft both rolled a 246 their first game to tie for Geneseo's high game. L-P's Landen Miller rolled a 248 his first game for the dual high.
College football
Augie's Holley and Sawicki named All-Region: Two senior members of Augustana's defense were named to the D3football.com All-North Region Team as end Xavier Holley (Bettendorf HS) and linebacker Luke Sawicki (Neuqua Valley HS) were honored as second team selections. Both were All-CCIW this season.
Holley ranked fourth in the nation in sacks (13½) and was 10th in tackles for a loss (19½), both single-season school records at Augie.
Sawicki was Augie's leading tackler for the second year in a row (50 solo, 37 assisted). He finished tied for 10th all-time at the school with 228 career tackles, fourth in solo stops (138) and third in TFL's (37).
The two were Augie's first All-Region selections since quarterback Sam Frasco was named to the third team in 2015. Augie last had two selections in 2011.