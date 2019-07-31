Once again, the Mississippi River has taught the lesson not to come near her without wearing a lifejacket. Playing or working, if you are near the water, wear a life jacket.
OK, if I was a steel work on the I-74 bridge a life jacket would probably not be much help. There the big problem is not drowning but the stop when you hit the water. In that case I would prefer a net to catch me like the Golden Gate builders pioneered. But close to the water a life jacket would be the ticket.
I have seen a bridge worker die in a fall. We were heading down river for a picnic and a steel worker called to me. What I had thought was debris falling actually was a worker. They wanted me to look around in the water for their coworker. But then they added that he had been wearing an 85-pound work belt.
We told the workers that we would stay in the area and keep other boats away from the scene and called first responders and reported the accident. There was nothing more we could do.
Those “recreating” on the river — as those who patrol the water say — really have no excuse for not wearing a life jacket. Boaters used to say “Oh, they are too bulky, or heavy or they wanted to get a tan and they had some validity to their arguments. However, that does not hold true for the newer models. You can get a Type III jacket that fits as close as a spring jacket. They are mandatory for jet ski riders or water skiers. Just make certain they are good for the speed you will be going. The speed they are good for is on the label, so you can tell if the jacket will stay on if you hit the water at 60 miles an hour.
Our son, who hit the water at a speed considerably faster than that on his first try at getting up, says the water is real hard when you are going fast.
Another alternative is one of the inflatable jackets. They can inflate automatically when you get wet and push you well up in the water.
Sure, they are more expensive than the old horse collar life jackets, but a whole lot more comfortable. The question boils down to “how much is your life worth?"