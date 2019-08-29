Labor Day Weekend is filled with local traditions helping mark the unofficial end of summer. Among them are two heart-tugging road races, and the running portion of a long-running community celebration.
Charger Races: Formerly held in conjunction with the Orion Fall Festival, this 10-miler and 5K is dedicated to the memory of Orion cross-country twin runners Tommy and Lindsey Nicholson, who were killed as high-schoolers in a 1994 car crash.
The races are 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Milan at the Rock Island Conservation Club on Big Island. Proceeds benefit running programs at local schools.
Late walk-up sign-ups are available with packet pickup on-site race morning starting at 6:30 a.m. All participants receive shirts while supplies last. The post-race awards include pint glasses to the winners and finishers medals for the 10-milers. The post-race party offers food, beverages and music.
For more information, call Erin Gehn (309-798-6910) or visit ChargerRuns on Facebook.
Run with Carl: The 25th annual Labor Day tradition raises money for college scholarships at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools.
Monday’s 5K and 5-mile run is dedicated to the memory of Carl Schillig, a PV runner killed in a car-pedestrian incident during a Civil War Reenactment in 1994.
Bettendorf’s Life Fitness Center hosts 12-and-under kids’ runs at 7:30 (half-mile) and 7:45 (mile) before an 8 a.m. memorial service, the 5-miler (8:15) and 5K (8:30).
Online registration remains open until Sunday night at GetMeRegistered.com. Late sign-ups are available with packet pickup at the LFC tonight (4-6 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) and race day starting at 6 a.m. Participants receive event shirts while supplies last. A post-race awards ceremony includes trophies for the top 3 overall finishers in the open and masters categories.
For more information, visit runwithcarl.com or call Michelle LeMoine at 563-359-3681.
Hog Day Stampede: The 43rd annual road race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Kewanee YMCA. The Stampede is part of Kewanee's Hog Days, a now 66-year-old festival featuring a carnival and the world's largest outdoor barbecue. A parade and flea market/craft show also are part of the annual fun over the four-day holiday weekend.
Following the 4-mile run is a free quarter-mile kids' run for ages 7-and-under at 9:30 a.m. and a 1-mile run for ages 14-under at 9:45 a.m. Race participants receive a shirt and are eligible for door prizes. A post-race party includes fruit, cookies and drinks.
The 4-mile awards include plaques and Breedlove's Sporting Goods gift certificates to the top 3 finishers overall and the top 3 from Kewanee.
Late walk-up sign-ups are available with packet pickup from noon to 6 p.m. today at Breedlove's. Race day registration and packet pickup is at the Kewanee YMCA. For more, call the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce at 309-852-2175.
Also Monday: McCausland (UMC Fun Run) and Muscatine (Muskie 5) host road races at 8 a.m. For more about the McCausland event, call Lloyd Claussen (563-225-2585) or the church (563-225-6161). Call Chris or Nancy Foxen (563-299-7871) about the Muscatine race. ... Additionally, the Quad Cities Bicycle Club offers a Labor Day ride to McCausland from Pioneer Village in Scott County Park. The 11-mile journey begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and visits a pancake breakfast, car show and parade. For more, visit qcbc.org or contact Rick Baker at 563-343-3397 or rcbiii58@gmail.com
Email bag: Free training sessions for the Sept. 21 Taming of the Slough adventure race are Sept. 5 and 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bass Street YMCA in downtown Moline. Bring your own boat and mountain bike. For more, call River Action at 563-322-2969. ... The early registration deadline for the QC Marathon is fast approaching on Sept. 11. Sign up at GetMeRegistered.com. ... The QC Women's Outdoor Club has a two-night canoe and camping escape on the Cedar River planned for Tuesday-Thursday next week. To join the fun, visit qcwoc.com or contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org.