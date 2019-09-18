OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Top-seeded Naomi Osaka reached the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open by beating qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday.
Osaka, who was broken twice early in the match, is looking to win her first title in her hometown after finishing runner-up in 2016 and 2018.
She will next meet either Yulia Putintseva or Russian qualifier Varvara Flink.
Also, fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber won her first match since Wimbledon, beating American qualifier Nicole Gibbs 6-2, 6-4.
"The goal now is to finish the year as well as I can, to put all the energy which I have into this run in Asia and to play well in the next few weeks," Kerber said.
Kerber will next face fifth-seeded Madison Keys, who defeated Zarina Diyas 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.
"I know Madison really well, so I know what to expect," Kerber said. "It will be interesting. We both know we have to play our best against each other."
You have free articles remaining.
Keys, the Rock Island native, moved into the second round with Tuesday's 6-3, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina as she converted six of her 10 break points to move her record to 6-0 over Kasatkina.
Elise Mertens also advanced, beating Hsieh Su-Wei 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
WNBA
Lynx boss Reeve honored: Minnesota Lynx general manager and coach Cheryl Reeve has been chosen WNBA basketball executive of the year after steering the team to a ninth straight appearance in the playoffs despite losing several longtime stars.
The award announced Wednesday was based on voting by one executive per team. Reeve, who finished her second year as general manager, won coach of the year in 2011 and 2016.
Boosted by rookie of the year award winner Napheesa Collier, the sixth pick in the draft, the Lynx finished third in the Western Conference at 18-16. That came after the retirement of Lindsay Whalen, an indefinite hiatus for Maya Moore and the absence of Rebekkah Brunson because of lingering concussion symptoms. Seimone Augustus played in only 12 games because of knee trouble. All four contributed to Minnesota's four championship teams from 2011-17.
The Lynx were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs last week by the defending champion Seattle Storm.