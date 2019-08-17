MASON, Ohio — Madison Keys continued to steamroll toward the U.S. Open by reaching today's final at the Western & Southern Open.
The Rock Island native advanced with clutch play Saturday in the Cincinnati suburbs with a 7-5, 6-4 win over fellow American Sofia Kenin.
In the 1 p.m. title tilt today Keys meets Svetlana Kuznetsova, who has upset No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty and the No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova in consecutive days.
"In order for her to be in this position, she's obviously playing some really good tennis," Keys said. "I think she's an interesting person to play because she's not the norm on the tour. She plays with a little bit more spin. She likes to slice. She has a lot of variety. I'm definitely going to have to watch for that."
Keys, the No. 16 seed, was especially good Saturday late, breaking Kenin's serve for set point in both the first and second set.
"I think in the second set (Kenin) started returning really well and taking things really early," said Keys. "Seemed like she was really seeing it. I kind of just had to really focus in on my return games and put the same amount of pressure on her.
"And then I think at the end I really kind of found my groove and figured out how I wanted to play the points."
The match-deciding break point was set up by what may very well be the shot of the tournament thus far.
Kenin, 20, pushed Keys, 24, out to her left on the far side of the court and Keys somehow managed to get her racket on a slice backhand passing shot that seemed to run right along the top of the net and drop perfectly into play out of Kenin's reach.
"It felt good," Keys said. "I was a little bit surprised when I made it, but it felt good and I'm glad that it went in."
Barty's chance to move back to No. 1 in the world was thwarted by Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals, adding to the tournament's week of upsets and injuries.