Illinois trout opener upcoming

The 2020 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open on Saturday, April 4, at 56 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state. One of those 56 locations is Prospect Park in Moline.
The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR) stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in waters where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout fishing season, which begins in October.
For the 2020 spring trout season, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from March 15 until the season opens at 5 a.m. April 4. Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season will be issued citations. However, there is a non-harvest option available at selected sites.
The early spring catch-and-release fishing season begins at select trout waters on March 21. No trout may be kept during this catch-and-release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season on April 4 at these same waters. The two sites closest to the Quad-Cities include the Apple River, in Apple Canyon State Park, JoDaviess County, and Pines Creek, in White Pines State Park, in Ogle County. Both of these areas are less than a two-hour drive if you feel the need to experience some early trout action.
All anglers, including those who intend to release all fish, must have a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout during the harvest season.
Illinois 2020 fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores or online at www.dnr.illinois.gov. Remember, all Illinois fishing licenses expire on March 31, but the 2020 sale opened on March 1.
For more information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities, visit the ILDNR website at www.ifishillinois.org.
QC In-Fishermen swap meet: The 23rd annual QC In-Fisherman swap meet is scheduled for April 4 from 8 a.m. until noon at the QCCA Expo Center. This is a free event where outdoorsmen can buy, sell or trade hunting, fishing or camping gear with other area residents. There are no firearms or ammunition allowed at this event. There will be a multitude of vendors also showcasing their local tackle to area fishermen or hunters as well. For more information or to inquire about being a vendor, call 309-793-4820.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com