Illinois trout opener upcoming

The 2020 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open on Saturday, April 4, at 56 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state. One of those 56 locations is Prospect Park in Moline.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR) stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in waters where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout fishing season, which begins in October.

For the 2020 spring trout season, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from March 15 until the season opens at 5 a.m. April 4. Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season will be issued citations. However, there is a non-harvest option available at selected sites.

