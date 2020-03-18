Illinois boat trailer registration jumps $100

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I estimate I will pay about $3.47 a mile in 2020 for the privilege to trailer my boat to the river the one time a year it makes it on the water. While I am fortunate to have the means to pay that registration fee, there was a long time in my life that I would not have been able to make the same choice as today.

Compliance is always an issue with boat trailers, but I would assume penalties will jump considerably beginning May 1, too. Elections have consequences and sometimes outdoorsmen need to be a little more vocal. Locally, we have good representation on those values, but it is not consistent statewide. Hopefully things like this were on your mind as you voted this week. If it was not, then try to remember that in November.

Coronavirus-induced cancellations: Unfortunately, Coronavirus has found its way into the area and will cost outdoorsmen as multiple events have been canceled since “social distancing” became a household phrase.

First, the 23rd annual QC In-Fisherman Swap Meet at the QCCA, which was scheduled for April 4, has been cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.