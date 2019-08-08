This summer didn't start the way Luke Toporowski hoped, but that hasn't made it an unproductive one.
Despite not getting drafted in June's NHL Entry Draft, the Bettendorf native has made the most of his offseason, participating in the Winnipeg Jets' development camp and earning a tryout with the U-20 U.S. junior national team.
As Toporowski prepares for his third season with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs, the experiences from this summer can fuel him moving forward.
"I'm going into this season with not much pressure now," Toporowski said. "It's me playing my game and using my strength that I gained over the offseason along with the skills I've acquired and just go back with more leadership to Spokane and do everything I can to prove people wrong and help my team."
Toporowski, 18, had high hopes following his second season with the Chiefs, helping them to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.
He entered his first year of draft eligibility thinking he had a good shot of being one of the 217 players selected on the June 21-22 event held in Vancouver, Canada. Toporowski was the 100th-ranked North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting draft rankings and numerous mock drafts had him as a fourth- or fifth-round selection.
"I was expecting to hear my name called," he said. "That morning I went golfing with my brother and all I was hearing was that there was too much interest in me for me not to get picked."
However, by the end of the draft on Saturday, Toporowski's name went uncalled.
"Obviously it's a pretty hard thing to handle in the moment," Toporowski said. "That's what I'd been looking forward to for the past year. But you can't hang your head about it, you have to use it as motivation and use it to prove people wrong from here on out. It just adds to the story for my career."
However, Toporowski didn't have too much time to dwell on the disappointment. He said within 15 minutes of the draft's conclusion, he had offers from about 10 teams to participate in their development camps.
He left for Winnipeg the next morning, skating with the Jets for five days.
"It wasn't so much an evaluation camp, it was more the development process," Toporowski said. "It was more some little fundamentals and playing the game simple. They said if you want to play in the NHL, you have to make your game simple and do what the coaches ask."
Toporowski also participated in tryouts last month for the U-20 U.S. junior national team for the World Junior Hockey Championships. He was released during the camp, but being one of the younger players at the tryouts, Toporowski still felt he learned plenty from the experience.
"It was a good learning experience and I thought I played well and did what I needed to do to leave a name for myself for maybe next year or even later in the season," he said. "The team's not finalized until December so I still have the first part of this season to make an impact and maybe make the team."
Now, Toporowski can turn his attention on his third season with the Chiefs. After scoring 21 goals and adding 28 assists in 67 games last season, Toporowski enters his third season with 31 career goals and 41 career assists for 72 points in 128 games.
He leaves for Spokane on Aug. 18, and knows he needs to take on more of a leadership role now as the team looks to take another step in the playoffs.
"I think we're going to have a young team so just do everything I can on and off the ice to maybe build a championship team or at least a team that makes a playoff run," Toporowski said. "There's roles to fill and I think I can fit into one of those and that's what I'm going to go there to do."
He also has some individual goals, which include being at least a point-per-game player and becoming more consistent.
Toporowski still has two years left to be drafted and, with even more motivation, hopes to continue his personal development before looking for another shot next offseason.
"I think some of the guys that get drafted in their first offseason maybe come back to their team in the fall and are thinking how they really have to prove something," he said. "I just have to prove I should have been drafted ... really going out there and showing them that maybe they made a mistake."