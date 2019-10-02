PRAGUE — Ten years ago, the Blackhawks opened their season with a trip to Europe that cemented friendships, forged new ones and served as the starting point for a magical march to a Stanley Cup title.
The Hawks aren’t the only team to open its season overseas and go on to win a Stanley Cup. The year before, the Penguins won the title after launching their season with games in Helsinki and Stockholm.
And the Bruins and Kings, respectively, won it all the two years following the Hawks’ 2010 championship, making it four straight Cup winners who began their seasons with an overseas trip.
The Hawks played a preseason game Sunday against Eisbaeren Berlin and kick off their 2019-20 season against the Flyers on Friday in Prague, their first games in Europe since that Cup-winning season. Much has been made about how this trip could help them replicate that success.
But will it? Calvin de Haan said it can.
“I believe in this stuff,” the Hawks defenseman said after practice Wednesday in Prague. “We needed to get away from Chicago a little bit, and I’m not the only new guy. There’s a lot of new faces in here. It was good to get away from our personal lives and everything back in Chicago and in North America. You’re almost forced to hang out with each other here, so it’s good to get to know one another.
“Everyone’s been great, and I think I can attest for everyone that it’s been a fun trip so far.”
The larger question is whether the trip again can serve as a springboard for success. The four consecutive titles that the Penguins, Hawks, Bruins and Kings won seem to indicate it can make a difference.
Then again, the 20 other teams who opened the season in Europe since 2007 might disagree. Thirteen of those teams missed the playoffs despite, presumably, all having engaged in the kind of team-building events the Hawks and Flyers are enjoying now.
Aside from the four Cup-winning teams, only two teams since 2007 won a playoff series after opening in Europe, and just one made it as far as the conference finals.
Hawks forward Drake Caggiula was with the Oilers last season when they opened with a game in Sweden. The Oilers finished in sixth place in the Pacific Division with 79 points.
Creating connections with teammates is important regardless of how the season turns out, Caggiula said. But building those relationships might not necessarily lead to on-ice success.
“I don’t think it really adds anything to the standings,” Caggiula said. “It’s more of a camaraderie thing. It’s more beneficial for off-ice stuff than projections for standings. It definitely does bring a team closer together through a long season.”
The Hawks attended a Champions League soccer match Wednesday between Slavia Prague and Borussia Dortmund, a night many players felt would be a highlight of the trip.
For Zack Smith, who was with the Senators two years ago when they opened the season in Sweden, his favorite part of this trip so far was the team flight. He is one of 12 players on the Hawks’ opening-night roster who wasn’t in the organization a year ago.
“It’s fun to see how some guys interact with each other,” Smith said. “Who are the clowns, who are the goofballs, who are serious. Who can take a joke. As a new guy, it’s fun getting on a plane to come over and spend nine hours on a flight together.”
Smith said the Hawks did something the Senators didn’t do by bringing in sleep experts to instruct them how to more quickly recover from jet lag.
The Senators finished that season with 67 points, the second-worst total in the NHL. Nevertheless, that European experience was unforgettable for Smith.
“There’s no way to directly put your finger on (if these trips have an impact on the standings), but for as long as I’ve been playing hockey … these things are so beneficial,” he said. “It’s great to get the guys together.”