Storm rally, but fall in shootout

PEORIA — Most of Saturday's game had a familiar feel as the Quad City Storm surrendered two early goals in a continuation of their season-long struggles in Peoria.

But while the Storm failed to secure their first win of the season in Peoria in the 3-2 shootout loss, their third-period rally did give them three points for the weekend home-and-home series between the i-74 rivals.

The Rivermen won the shootout 2-1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peoria jumped out early, scoring two first-period goals just 33 seconds apart to take the 2-0 lead. First Alec Hagaman got one past Q-C goalie Ryan Mulder at the 5:01 mark of the first and then Cody Dixon tallied the second goal at 5:34.

Neither team found the net for the next 47 minutes of ice time, with Peter Di Salvo stopping Peoria's final 19 shots in relief of Mulder.

Michael Casale finally broke through for the Storm at the 12:52 mark of the third period off assists from Dean Yakura and Ryan Devine.

Then three minutes later, Tucker Ross tied the game, beating Peoria goalie Eric Levine off assists from Kristaps Nimanis and Casale.

The Storm momentum ended in the shootout, however, as only Taylor Pryce found the back of the net for Q-C.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0