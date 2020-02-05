Tsicos doing the little things for Storm

This year, he has four goals and nine assists in 32 games, and even though his numbers aren't quite as strong, he's doing plenty of little things to try and help the team. He's been key on face-offs, has been on the penalty kill and has been one of the more physical players on the team, with five fights on his card this season.

He's also picked his offensive game up lately, with six points in his last 12 games after a nine-game drought.

"I don't think he gives himself enough credit for how skilled he can be," Pszenyczny said. "I think he knows, first and foremost, his work ethic has to be there every day, and that's something I'll never take away from that guy. He's determined."

Tsicos doesn't mind the different role this year. He knows that if the little things can be infectious, the Storm should see more success as the season enters the final two months.