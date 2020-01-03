Storm win second straight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Coming off the Storm's first hat trick in Tuesday's win over Peoria, Quad City center Connor Fries decided he wasn't done scoring yet.

The Storm rookie scored the game's first two goals, propelling QC to a 6-3 road win at Huntsville Friday night.

Fries opened the scoring at the 12:21 mark of the first period off assists from Kristaps Nimanis and Shane Bennett. Then less than a minute later, Fries used an assist from Dean Yakura to beat Huntsville goaltender Mike DeLaVergne to make it 2-0 Storm.

Nimanis followed with his first goal of the season at the 17:24 mark of the first to increase the lead to 3-0.

Huntsville kept the pressure on Quad City, though. The Havoc's Nolan Kaiser got his team on the board 36 seconds into the second period and then Ryan Verbeek got the puck past QC goaltender Peter Di Salvo less than two minutes later to cut the QC lead to one.

The rest of the second period was Bennett's show, however. The left wing, who hadn't scored a goal since November, tallied his eighth and ninth of the season to help Q-C reclaim a three-goal lead heading into the second intermission.

Stephen Gaul added to Quad City's lead in the third period off an assist from Joe Sova to make it 6-2.