Storm undone by special teams in loss to Ice Bears

The Ice Bears tied the game up on the power play as Nielsen scored his 18th goal of the season, firing a shot that trickled past Di Salvo to tie the game at 12:14.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It's kind of hard, knowing when we came out pretty hot with that first goal," defenseman Kristaps Nimanis said. "Then we kind of slowed it down, I don't know for what reason, probably because we were thinking it was going to come easy but Knoxville is a good team, a skilled team.

"We need to play a full 60 minutes and when we do that, we're a good team, a great team and we've proved that. We can beat any team in this league, but, I'm going to repeat, when we play a full 60. It doesn't matter if we're up one goal or three or four goals, we just have to keep going."

Even though the Storm outshot the Ice Bears in the game, there were times where Quad City once again got away from the game plan.

"We had some keys to the game and we didn't execute them," Pszenyczny said. "I don't think we finished many checks from the second and third period, which is our bread and butter. Every time we did, we'd end up with the puck and be in their zone for 20, 30 seconds. We're not hungry around the net front. There were plenty of opportunities to tie that game or go ahead and we decided to let it slip by."